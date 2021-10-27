“Will your anchor hold in the storms of life, when the clouds unfold their wings of strife? / When the strong tides lift and the cables strain / will your anchor drift, or firm remain? / We have an anchor that keeps the soul steadfast and sure while the billows roll / fastened to the Rock which cannot move, grounded firm and deep in the Savior’s love.”
Birthday wishes to Robbie Wolford, Oct. 21; Conchita Haines and Jadelyn Stotler, Oct. 22; daughter Vickie Malcolm and Steve Rannells and Pastor Chris Leatherman, Oct. 23; daughter Sandy Hyson, Beth Brown, Dustin Hott, Oct. 24; Josephine Morris, Oct. 28; Shane Hott and Steve Hyson, Oct. 30; Cortney Largent, Nov. 1; Laurie Thorne, Nov. 2; twins Zack and Miranda Thorn, Nov. 3; Terrie Santymire, Nov. 4; Owen Wilkins and Bonnie Will, Nov. 6; Joan Kitzmiller, Nov. 9.
Anniversary wishes to Ray and Wendy Anderson, Nov. 3, in Florida. Wendy was a bus driver here.
Sympathy to Larry and Sheila Combs and family in the loss of his mother. Anna had worked at the old Kenny Shoe plant; she was a wonderful lady.
Report card day is Oct. 28. No school Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Leaves are starting to turn beautiful this year and getting cooler for thin jacket or sweater.
Capon Chapel Church held an appreciation dinner on Sunday, Oct. 17 for Pastor Chris Leatherman and family. We do appreciate all he does for us. Plans are being made for Hunter’s Breakfast, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. It will make 10 years that Pastor Chris has been with Capon Chapel.
Shrimp dinner for Sandy Hyson and Vickie Malcolm for their birthday was held on Oct. 24. All the immediate family attended. First outing for Caden Lewis to his great-grandparents’ home, Ralph and Beverly Malcolm.
Kenny and Mary Pownell and family returned Saturday from Sandbridge Beach. Said they had a wonderful time. Celebrated Samantha’s birthday on the 13th.
Please remember in prayer Kenny and Lou Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Keithie Lambert, Don and Diane Perry, Jennifer Montgomery, John and Mildred Dorsey, Mary Alice Moreland. All join in prayer that God will heal our nation and bring us back to him and heal our land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com
