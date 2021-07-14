Last month I began writing a series on the church. In that article, I wrote that the church is the assembled people of God.
This month I want to look at the purpose for why we assemble. Everyone knows that purpose is essential. And I hope that understanding the purpose of the church will help you see the value of gathering together as the people of God.
In Edmund Clowney’s book “The Church,” he writes that there are 3 purposes for the church in the world — to serve God directly in worship, to serve the saints in nurture, and to serve the world in witness.
Of course, none of these categories are surprising. But, to see exactly how wonderful God has made the church, we will need to see just how amazing it is to be allowed to participate in these areas.
First, when we look at worship, Clowney writes that we are serving God. Today many look at worship and wonder what they will get out of it. But the Bible is clear. The heart of worship must have service toward God at the center.
In the book of Exodus, Moses told Pharoah to let the people go so that Israel could go into the wilderness to serve and worship the Lord. Many find it challenging to understand the need for the church because they misunderstand the wonder of worship.
God doesn’t need us, but we certainly need Him. He is all-powerful, holy, just, loving and merciful. He invites us to come into His presence, beholding His glory, allowing us to approach Him and worship. If you’re struggling to see your need for the church, it may be because you underestimate the glory of God and how much you need Him.
Second, the purpose of the church is to nurture the saints. This word speaks of the tenderness that should be found in the church as each member of God’s household matures in their faith. Here, we must remember that the church is a place for the sick.
We shouldn’t look for perfection in the church. Instead, we should see the church as a place for care and recovery. Jesus said, “Those who are well have no need of a physician.”
You should expect to find sinners in the church. It’s a place where sinners are striving to put off sin.
The other day I noticed an outdoor plant beginning to wilt under the heat of the sun. Instead of throwing it away, I gave it some water. The church must be a place where God’s people find nurture. This is part of the Lord’s purpose for the church.
The 3rd category for the purpose of the church is to serve the world in witness. And this idea is woven together with the 1st 2. The world should be able to see an authentic witness of God’s glory in the church through worship and nurture.
The church must be a place that reflects the Lord God as revealed in the scriptures. The world needs to see the real Jesus. The glory of God is meant to draw people to worship.
If you consider yourself a Christian, then you need the church. It is the place where you will be able to join with others to serve God in worship, serve others through nurture, and serve the world in witness.
I would encourage you to ask yourself, “What’s holding me back from going to church?” God gave you the church for a reason. Not because He needed you, but because you needed Him. There is purpose for you to find yourself a church home.
(0) comments
