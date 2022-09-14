Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

In every life, there will be times of trial. Sickness and pain are constant reminders that each of us is mortal. Yet, even in the most challenging times of life, God calls us to live in hope and full assurance that He is the God of comfort. 2 Corinthians 1:3 reads, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” We know God will be our comfort because He sees our suffering, understands our pain, and stands ready to respond to all who come to Him.

When you’re suffering, you don’t have to be a stoic. God doesn’t ask anyone to hide their pain and suffering. There is no need to put on a happy face and pretend all is well. Pain causes real trouble. Prolonged suffering makes demands on your faith and patience, as well as your mind and body. And God sees it all. The scriptures tell us that nothing escapes His notice. 

