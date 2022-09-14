In every life, there will be times of trial. Sickness and pain are constant reminders that each of us is mortal. Yet, even in the most challenging times of life, God calls us to live in hope and full assurance that He is the God of comfort. 2 Corinthians 1:3 reads, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” We know God will be our comfort because He sees our suffering, understands our pain, and stands ready to respond to all who come to Him.
When you’re suffering, you don’t have to be a stoic. God doesn’t ask anyone to hide their pain and suffering. There is no need to put on a happy face and pretend all is well. Pain causes real trouble. Prolonged suffering makes demands on your faith and patience, as well as your mind and body. And God sees it all. The scriptures tell us that nothing escapes His notice.
Psalm 38:9 reads, “O Lord, all my longing is before you; my sighing is not hidden from you.” We can take comfort in this verse knowing that nothing escapes the watchful eye of the Lord. He not only sees your suffering, but He also understands your pain.
Jesus endured pain and suffering here on earth. When speaking about the work of the Messiah, Jesus said, “But first he must suffer many things and be rejected by this generation.” There is great comfort available in knowing that Jesus understands suffering and pain. He had flesh and blood and muscles and nerves just like yours. And because of that, Jesus can intercede for you in a way others can’t. As the divine 2nd person of the Trinity, He sees your pain and knows it thoroughly. Being fully man, He knows how it feels too. This fact should encourage you to go to Him.
God’s call, even in suffering, is a command to come to Him. In worship, we know that God calls us to worship only Him. In suffering, God also calls us to seek comfort in Him alone. That’s not to say that friends and family aren’t also able to comfort you, but ultimately your true lasting comfort can only come from God. He alone can carry you through the valley and bring you safely to the other side. And He promises He will.
Of course, the duration of suffering and pain isn’t the same for every person. And we often wonder why God allows it at all. We may never know the full extent of why God brings suffering into our lives. Still, when you read just a little further in 2 Corinthians 1, verse 4 gives us one reason, “God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.” Jesus can intercede for us more effectively because He, too, suffered. Your suffering has a similar effect, allowing you to minister more compassionately to others experiencing pain.
When God doesn’t take away the pain, when it seems like there is no end to your suffering, go to the God of all comfort, knowing that He doesn’t take your pain lightly. He sees you and fully understands what you’re going through. Trust that there is purpose in all that God does, even though you may never know all the details. Finally, believe God will respond to your suffering as the God of comfort, even when His timing is different from yours.
