Gary and Ruth Pyles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22 and celebrated with family and friends at the Romney Fire Hall.
Gary and Ruth met in their early teen years and married in 1952 in Riverdale, Md. They’ve always had a farm, and their home is on Jersey Mountain with their garden and livestock.
After raising their daughter Robin and nephew Joe, they devoted a lot of time to volunteer construction and helped build many Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses in West Virginia and the surrounding states.
They continue in their volunteer ministry and have established a legacy of hard work, focus, devotion and faith
