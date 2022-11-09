1109 anniversary pyles 2.jpg
Gary and Ruth Pyles celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22 and celebrated with family and friends at the Romney Fire Hall. 

Gary and Ruth met in their early teen years and married in 1952 in Riverdale, Md. They’ve always had a farm, and their home is on Jersey Mountain with their garden and livestock. 

