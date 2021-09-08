Folks in the community had seemed to be getting back to normal a bit with the Covid cases, when all of a sudden, cases of the Delta variant have fueled much havoc. West Virginia Governor is fully recommending everyone get vaccinated.
Richard and Samantha Meese and Richard Mann of Shady Springs spent the holiday weekend at the camp in Pot Lick Cove.
Matthew Padgett and a friend from Middleburg, Va. also recently spent time at the property in the Cove.
Mark Loar and Maria White of Mountain Top, Pa. recently spent time here with Mrs. Ruth Loar and also visited with sister Connie Pyles, as she is recuperating at home from health issues.
Marion and Margaret Rog of Morgantown spent the holiday weekend with parents Wayne and Una Lupton.
Prayers and get well wishes go to our neighbor, Henry (Buster) Snider, a recent patient in Morgantown hospital, and my brother Preston Poland of Fisher who was a surgical patient in Charlottesville, Va. Both these young fellows also have birthdays to celebrate, with Preston turning the big 70.
Also, some other young fellows celebrating their special day will be Pastor Jed Metzler, Alan Cox, Rick Lupton and Mark Landis. Special wishes to all these and ones I missed.
Sending our prayers to many other folks sick with health issues to include Marvin Michael, Zanna Mathias, Sonny Baker, Anna Mae Dean and Rylee Grace McKee.
Joyce Bingham and the girls, Whitney, Tiffany and Stepheny entertained with a cookout Sunday at their home in Augusta with the following family attending: Wayne and Una Lupton, Anthony Lupton, Margaret and Marion Rog, Mike and Tracy Hott, Allison and Amber, Cinda Bowman, Rick Lupton, Tom and Karen Hott, James and Joanie Hott, Issiah, Rachel and Bethany and Ben Billmeyer, Freddy Lupton and Glenda, Kim Lupton and Camdyn, and Tyler and Lisa Catlett and Abby.
A special occasion was celebrated last weekend for well-known Hampshire County couple Elton and Wink Judy of Augusta, who observed their 75th wedding anniversary and on Sept. 5, another Augusta special couple, David and Patsy Oates, was honored on 51 years of marriage. Happy anniversary to them and to Horn Camp couple Chip and Tammy Ayers on Sept. 6.
Carl and Judy DeFazio, who have been very special neighbors and friends to many in the community for the past 40 years, have moved near Morgantown.
Also from Briar Lick Road, Kevin and Melissa Kidwell and children have moved and new owners are in the process of moving here. o
