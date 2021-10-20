Following Sunday morning services at Kirby Assembly of God Church, a Harvest Party was enjoyed by the folks at the Cox airport with a large variety of soups and sandwiches and yummy snacks. After a time of fellowship, pumpkin painting and various children activities, special cakes and ice cream was served in honor of Pastor Appreciation Month. Special thanks go out to Alan and Judy Cox and Mark and Julie Landis for hosting this event, and belated birthday wishes to Julie also on the 16th.
The Fall Revival at the Assembly of God church will be this week with Pastor Robert Jeffreys on Oct. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Come out for these services.
Sad news in our community on the passing of 3 senior citizens last week. Mrs. Anna Combs was a daughter of the late Lester and Ethel (Hott) Funk and married to Don Combs, also of here. She is survived by her husband, a son, a daughter and grandchildren, plus 9 siblings, all well known here. Mr. Roger Wilson was a son of the late Harley and Rose Wilson of Rio, and is survived by his wife Ruth Swisher Wilson and son Randy Wilson and wife Rachel and his sister, Eileen Poland, who are well known here.
Word has been received of the death of Ruby McDonald, who was a former neighbor of Horn Camp Road for many years, along with husband Arlo. They were very loyal and dedicated members of the Assembly of God church and have many relatives and close friends here.
Heartfelt sympathy going to these families and others that have lost loved ones, while prayers going to the sick and those in recovery with Covid-19.
I want to send special wishes to Roddy Bowman on Oct. 24, and to Dick Baker of Grassy Lick Road and Ronnie Wolfe of Augusta.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed a visit from granddaughter Ali Twigg, who is living in New York, New York and attending school and was home for a few days with parents Rodger and Cindy in Augusta.
