“Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.” Psalms 31:24.
Birthday wishes to Danny Combs and Annabella Kitzmiller, Sept. 23; Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27; Kaylee Montgomery, Sept. 28; Betty Kidwell and Helen Cowgill, Sept. 30; granddaughter Brittany Lewis, Oct. 1; Allie Daughtery, Bradley Bohrer and Trinity Bender, all on Oct. 1; Ryan Long, Oct. 6.
Anniversary wishes to Chuck and Virginia Pyles, Oct. 5; Nathan and Kristen Haines, Oct. 6; Keith and Crystal Stoltzfus, Oct. 8.
Willis and Betty Bohrer, Donna Bohrer, Gary Malcolm, Sharon Montgomery, Barbara Moreland, Ralph and Beverly Malcolm visited some members from the church that have been unable to attend. Happy to see Catherin McKennery, Don and Diane Perry, Lovella Thomas, Betty Kidwell and Tom Campbell last week. Delivered a flower and peach pound cake and sang a song to them. We all received a blessing. Better than going Christmas caroling in December; it wasn’t as cold standing in the yard.
If you did not read Jim King’s story, “The House on the Hill” in last week’s paper, go find the paper and read it. So true. I think of my home place and of my own house. Good job, Jim.
Birthday dinner for Ralph Malcolm Sunday. Attended by his children and their families, also sister-in-law Sharon Montgomery. Nephew Donnie visited on Monday. Received a lot of phone calls; appreciated all.
Girl Scout Troop had the ceremony of crossing over the bridge where they bridge over to the next higher group. I appreciate being invited and seeing my granddaughters Jenna and Summer Hyson becoming seniors. Very nice. Others were Lilly and Bella and Ireland Heavner, Samantha Pownell and Emmie Fout.
Please remember in prayer Brittany Lewis, Brandon Bohrer, Jim Stafford, Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Keithie Lambert, Jeff Veach, Baby Hogan is home, Kenny Wolford and Mary Alice Moreland.
