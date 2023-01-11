Winter is upon us and proving to be just as weird and strange as the last year has been, with temperatures in single digits one day and in the 40s three days later. No further comments.
Although I grew up in Pennsylvania and loved the snow when I was younger, it is not much fun now. I recall coming in for lunch, laying my wool coat on the radiator to get dry and wearing another coat out for the afternoon. Then we’d all stay out until dark, sledding and getting thoroughly soaked again. I can even remember sledding under the streetlights with adults (not much on TV back then). We all wore rubber galoshes that got filled without snow that would then melt and freeze your feet. Actually, I believe we called them arctics. They were ugly and had metal buckles. Obviously, we didn’t have all the waterproof clothing or boots back then.
If you have a live tree, don’t delay planting it, especially if it has been in the house since Christmas. Even though it was watered, it needs to be in the ground now.
This is a good time to get your garden equipment ready for the busy spring season. Get the blade on your lawnmower sharpened and be sure you have a new spark plug on hand. It’s a good time to sharpen your spade and edging knife, also. Clean the rust off your tools by rubbing them with steel wool dipped in motor or machine oil. Linseed oil will protect wooden handles. I have to clean my pruners and garden knife frequently with alcohol to get the sticky stuff off (I use the small packets of alcohol like the doctor’s office uses). Then I spray a little WD40 on them.
This is the time to decide on any adjustments you need to make on the layout of your garden to eliminate those hard-to-mow places around your birdbaths or fountains. Adding mulch or groundcovers around them will make a big difference.
Avoid any foot traffic on your dormant lawns as dry grass is easily broken and the crowns may be severely damaged or killed.
We have had some heavy winds already this year, so be sure the stakes are still in place and your shrubs and small trees are protected. It would be nice to think the nasty weather is not coming back, but we all know it is. Stamp down any snow near young trees to discourage mice from nesting under the snow and damaging the roots or bark. Any trees or even just large branches that need taken down should be removed now when they won’t harm the beds when they fall.
Remember, your trees and shrubs have an economic value. If killed or damaged by ice or an accident, they may be covered under your homeowners insurance. Take some pictures so you can show them exactly what damage was done.
Avoid using salt to melt ice on your walks and driveway. Use sawdust or sand instead. Salt will not only ruin any nearby shrubs, it will also seep into the soil. Damage to needle-type evergreens will be evident next spring by copper and yellow tones. Damaged deciduous plants will have bronze or reddish leaves. Best not to take the chance.
Carefully brush snow from evergreens as soon as possible using an upward sweeping motion with a broom. Serious damage may be caused by heavy snow or ice accumulating on the branches. Prop up ice-covered branches and let the ice melt rather than trying to remove ice from brittle branches.
If security is a problem around your house, consider some thorny shrubs under vulnerable windows. Some very thorny ones to consider include pyracantha, Rosa rugosa and Russian olive (Elaegnus). Order them now for late-winter planting.
Be sure your birds have water and birdseed. They’re eating it quickly this year. And provide shelter for any animals that live outdoors.
