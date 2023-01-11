Sally Mullins

Winter is upon us and proving to be just as weird and strange as the last year has been, with temperatures in single digits one day and in the 40s three days later. No further comments. 

Although I grew up in Pennsylvania and loved the snow when I was younger, it is not much fun now. I recall coming in for lunch, laying my wool coat on the radiator to get dry and wearing another coat out for the afternoon. Then we’d all stay out until dark, sledding and getting thoroughly soaked again. I can even remember sledding under the streetlights with adults (not much on TV back then). We all wore rubber galoshes that got filled without snow that would then melt and freeze your feet. Actually, I believe we called them arctics. They were ugly and had metal buckles. Obviously, we didn’t have all the waterproof clothing or boots back then. 

