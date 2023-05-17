Last Tuesday’s County Commission meeting – and new Development Authority director Jon Todd Hott’s introduction – made me think a little bit about how we look at our jobs and our productivity.
Health Department director Tamitha Wilkins spoke a little bit about the value of entering a position like hers under the guidance of the previous director, and I related to a lot of it – and I realized that all of us are just trying to figure stuff out when it comes to our jobs.
In work terms, there are many facts or conclusions that can exist on the same plane.
“I’m good at my job” can exist at the same time as, “I need help.”
“I love my job” can exist at the same time as, “I’m experiencing burnout.”
You can be a newbie in an industry and still have valid ideas or suggestions – your “newness” doesn’t exclude your opinions from relevance.
That is something I know I struggled with a lot when I moved here, and have been facing a lot in the last year. It’s not a secret to anyone – I’m young, and I know sometimes it raises eyebrows.
It raises my own eyebrows now and then, too, and it doesn’t take much for doubt to creep in.
A bad day. A phone call with an angry reader. A bone-headed mistake in a headline. Watching the time trickle out as the Review office barrels toward a deadline.
There’s that doubt: “Maybe I can’t do this after all.”
At the Commission meeting, Tamitha explained the value of having her predecessor, Stephanie Shoemaker, around to guide her when she stepped into her position.
I had that when Jim King retired, too – and he still pops into the office and fields frustrated, frantic questions and emails from me when I don’t understand a municipal, governmental or judicial process.
Or, most recently, when I needed help figuring out if “canoers” was a word.
(Used as a noun – one who canoes. “I think it’s ‘canoeist,’” Jim said, “but you can probably get away with ‘canoer.’”)
It’s the little stuff, but it’s also the big stuff.
It is truly invaluable to have someone guiding you when you step into a new position, and feeling comfortable during the transition goes hand-in-hand with growing confidence.
I’ve always been told I’m a confident person. In fact, I’ve been told for my entire life, “Wow, I wish I had your confidence.”
(Usually, when it’s about my fashion sense or my proclivity to wear skyscraper heels, completely disregarding traditional beauty norms, I take it as a sort of back-handed compliment.)
When it comes to work, I’m not actually all that confident sometimes. And maybe that’s because I haven’t been doing this for decades like the other editors in the “International Society for Weekly News Editors” that I’m a part of.
Maybe it’s because a lot of the time I still feel like the New Kid in the Holler here.
Maybe it’s just because I can be an anxious overthinker, and it’s what I do.
Whatever the case is, having a safety net of a more seasoned worker is a blessing – and by no means an indicator that someone isn’t up for the job or isn’t a good fit for the job. It just means that maybe – just maybe – the job itself has so many working parts that a little guidance is necessary.
Hampshire County Development Authority director-elect Jon Todd Hott will be stepping into his role under the guidance of Eileen Johnson.
Tamitha did it with Stephanie.
Maybe not every job requires that overlap (and some situationally CAN’T have that overlap), but my guess is that those jobs would probably benefit from it, the same way I think it’ll help support Mr. Hott in his new position.
I’m not exactly sure when the term “hand-holding” got such a negative connotation, but if there’s a reasonable way to have a little hand-holding during a transition like that, it makes sense to me to take advantage of it.
Because many of us have benefitted from it – and it’s no reflection on our abilities to do a job competently.
It’s just a little boost.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.