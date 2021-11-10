I was chatting with our one son a few weeks ago as he celebrated his birthday. He remarked that he can’t believe he is in his mid-30s and is surprised at how quickly the birthdays now come.
Tell me about it, Son.
I have arrived at a point in my own life when my own birthday is somewhat of an unwelcome visitor. “What are you doing here again, so soon?” I demand to know. “How did you find me again this year?”
At some point our birthdays transition from a day when we look to the future, to one where we look back, wistfully. I took a wonderful course on death and dying in college and again in seminary and I loved it.
I think I liked it so much because nothing we talked about in the class applied to me. I was just 21 years of age, and I was going to live forever. Silly me.
Now that I am retired, I spend some of my time as a volunteer chaplain at the local hospital and extended care wing, where most of the patients I visit are still older than me. But the age gap between those who are older and me keeps narrowing.
On more than one occasion, the kids walking past our house after school have referred to me as “old man.” I have no doubt that my gray and white hair influences their view of me.
Heck, I have earned them. But for now those kids are immortal, and they shall live forever, just as I thought I would.
I remember when my 1st high school classmate died. We were in the 11th grade and he was killed in an auto accident. We were not close friends, but he sat in front of me in geometry class the year before, and we commiserated on how lost we both were in that class.
His death shattered the myth in my mind that young people don’t die. By the end of our senior year, 2 more classmates joined him, and we began to feel less secure in the belief that we were entitled to live long, full lives.
I do notice that as I age, my belief about what comes after death becomes more, rather than less, nebulous.
Literal streets of gold? I don’t think so. Reunion with all loved ones who went before? Well, how will they know my arrival time and at which gate?
Will I have to be pleasant to souls there who were very unpleasant while they were here? Personally, I have no idea about those specifics. And that is fine with me. Knowing less is better at this point.
The truth is, we can believe what we wish, and no one can really contradict us with any authority. While faith may tell us something, and most world faiths have some belief about what comes after death, no one really knows for sure.
And so we shrink before that mystery and often do our best to avoid the topic. We are basically a death avoiding society especially here in the West.
Thus, I am confused when folks are adamant that they will not be vaccinated or wear masks because they fear the vaccine and oppose anyone telling them what they can and cannot do.
The majority of deaths from Covid now are among the unvaccinated, so perhaps running from the vaccine actually hastens that which it was meant to prevent.
Supposedly, humans are the only creatures who live with the knowledge that they will die. I am not fully convinced of that, because I pay attention to wildlife and have owned several pets.
I think they are more aware than we believe they are. They live their lives gracefully and perhaps even with a sense of gratitude. Oh if only we would.
So, where does faith come into this column about life and its end? It is here, in the final line of the Affirmation of Faith of the United Church of Canada: “In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone. God is with us. Thanks be to God.”
In the end and the beginning that is really all anyone needs. The One who knows us, knows better than us and promises to be with us.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, readers, so you can be gentle with others.
