Most people know what blood clots are and that they can be potentially dangerous. The most concerning events related to blood clotting are embolic events, when a clot within the bloodstream breaks off and gets trapped in an artery in another area of the body.
When a clot forms in the atrium of the heart from long standing atrial fibrillation, a piece can break off and flow to an area of the brain, causing a stroke. When a blood clot forms in a leg vein, breaks off and lodges in a branch of the pulmonary artery it’s known as a pulmonary embolism (or PE).
(A grammatical pet peeve – there are television commercials for prescription anticoagulants that refer to the latter event as a “PE blood clot.” A PE, by definition, IS a blood clot. So, calling it a “PE blood clot” would be comparable to the fictional agency title “Department of Redundancy Department.”)
Moving on, there are a number of factors that can predispose to formation of a leg vein clot and subsequent pulmonary embolus. One of them is prolonged immobilization. Sometimes this occurs when a leg has to be immobilized due to a fracture of after surgery.
Another instance would be sitting in a car, train or airplane for a prolonged period of time without getting up and moving around. The immobility increases the risk that the slow-moving blood in the leg veins will form clots. This immobilization risk factor had a group of medical and biological researchers wondering if animals like hibernating bears develop DVTs from being immobile for long periods of time. There had previously been no obvious evidence that hibernating bears developed blood clots despite the fact that they experience four to seven months of significant immobility.
In the May 9 issue of JAMA, an article discusses the research involved in trying to determine why hibernating mammals seemingly don’t develop venous blood clots. The investigation was performed with the goal of determining whether there was a protective mechanism that takes place during hibernation. Discovering such a mechanism could lead to developing treatments in humans to prevent venous thrombosis and pulmonary emboli. The research was conducted using several strategies. Researchers periodically drew blood from brown bears both during hibernation and during non-hibernating periods. Another portion of the research involved performing autopsies on deceased brown bears to determine if they do indeed get blood clots.
Other research examined blood analyses on humans with long-term paralysis from spinal cord injuries who were bedridden, or wheelchair bound. Other healthy individuals participated in a 28-day bed rest study to determine if there were changes in blood proteins during immobility. Researchers also evaluated another species, analyzing blood studies of sedentary lactating pigs and comparing the results to active pigs looking for differences in blood protein levels.
The findings were quite interesting. First, the autopsies on the deceased bears did find that blood clots in the veins and pulmonary arteries do naturally occur in brown bears. The blood studies on the hibernating bears demonstrated that several proteins that are involved in promoting clotting were in much lower concentrations in hibernating bears compared to active bears. There were similar findings in the studies comparing active pigs versus the relatively immobile nursing pigs and in normal activity humans vs. sedentary humans in the bed rest study. These also showed a diminution in these clot promoting proteins.
The findings have led to a theory that one or more specific proteins attract thrombin (a clotting protein) to the surface of platelets. The platelets then activate other cells involved in blood clot formation, with the ultimate result being a clot forming in the blood vessel. The next step would be to reduce the levels of active pro-clotting proteins by finding sites on the proteins that could be bound up by a small molecule or antibody with the intent of inactivating the protein. Hopefully, this would reduce the risk of clotting.
Should that prove successful, the following step would be testing to see if the drug or antibody has a therapeutic benefit and to determine how safe the intervention would be. One of the experts reviewing this latest research commented, “The generalizability of this mechanism to patients with deep vein thrombosis- I think it remains to be seen.”
Should this research result in a safe and successful active or preventative treatment, the impact would be very significant. In the U.S. alone, 900,000 people a year develop deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolus and these diagnoses result in between 60,000 to 100,000 deaths annually.
The writer practices at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. He also thinks “brown bears with blood clots” is a great tongue twister.
