Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Most people know what blood clots are and that they can be potentially dangerous. The most concerning events related to blood clotting are embolic events, when a clot within the bloodstream breaks off and gets trapped in an artery in another area of the body. 

When a clot forms in the atrium of the heart from long standing atrial fibrillation, a piece can break off and flow to an area of the brain, causing a stroke. When a blood clot forms in a leg vein, breaks off and lodges in a branch of the pulmonary artery it’s known as a pulmonary embolism (or PE).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.