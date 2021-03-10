Folks in our area have been housed in most of the past couple months with snow, ice-covered grounds and cold temperatures, and, of course, trying to avoid the Covid-19 virus. We are looking forward to spring, and I notice that the crocus are beginning to bloom, and another sign of the season is all the little calves being born on neighboring farms.
Sending belated birthday wishes to 3 special neighbors: Kevin Kidwell, Charlie McKee and Pam Lupton.
Kevin Kidwell and family live on Briar Lick Rd. (but we always refer to it as Bill Hott Hill), and has his own business known as Joy Farms, LLC – shop local for dairy products, meats, etc., and don’t forget also to shop from E.H. Hott Chocolates & More, which is also located in Horn Camp.
Also, a new family is in the process of moving next farm to the Kidwell’s – Mr. and Mrs. Dellinger of Hedgesville have restored the old barn of the property that Chester Bean owned in the late 1950-60s and plan to build a new home there also.
I also want to send special wedding anniversary wishes to Eddie and Melinda Racey on March 22.
Vince Hughes recently visited with friends in Altoona, Pa. They were neighbors in California before his move to W.V.
Dave Rice and Ken Stetler were in Pennsylvania last week for the memorial service of a friend. Sending sympathy to so many that have suffered the loss of family members recently—among those that I would like to mention are Amanda and Adam Simmons on the death of 4-month-old baby son on Feb. 23, the grandparents being Larry and Kathyrn (Hott) Hahn.
