This is a time for staying close to home and keeping warm. Who knows when these cold temperatures will be ending or even when this virus will ease its hold on us.
We can moan and complain or we can smile and make the time indoors more pleasant. Whether you read or play games with the kids or your pet, these days of isolation are going to eventually come to an end.
In the meantime, engage the kids in a new activity like starting some seeds. It’s always fun to pick some out in the catalog and order online. Or possibly this is a time for making seed treats for the birds.
Lowe’s has a program called Build and Grow for Kids and since the weather is bad, you can pick the kits up and do them at home. It might be worth a call to get some information about it.
This is certainly not gardening weather, but it is time to go through plant catalogs and finalize your plans for spring planting. Talk to your kids and make a list of chores and divide them up. If you know what you’re responsible for, it makes it much easier to get it done.
A compost pile could be of good use to you and there is no time like the present to plan where it could go and what it entails. This could be the year to give younger children their own garden spot.
Hey, you’re all indoors, so this is the time to work on who wants to grow what and who wants nothing to do with it. Talking about how you want to do things and how the rest of the family feels about it is very important.
It’s always good to be prepared. So, make some cupcakes and gather everyone together and discuss the options. Who knows, it might work out better than you thought.
If you have a cold frame, the snow will provide good insulation, but if by chance we have a sunny day, be sure the snow is cleared from the top.
Check your stored bulbs for sprouts or soft spots and discard any you find. Your canna lily bulbs that were left in their pot should be allowed to dry for another few weeks before you begin watering them again.
We have several hanging pots wintering in the garage and they get watered if we put them out on a sunny day, but not if they stay inside.
Trim any dead leaves from your houseplants and continue watering sparingly. It will soon be time to fertilize and get them ready for warm days again.
Prune any branches that may have been broken by the wind or snow and always gently shake off any heavy snow on them.
Although the ground is too hard to pound in supports now, make a note to have them ready next year for any plants needing them you may have overlooked. Sometimes the snow makes it more obvious that a shrub or small tree needs support.
It also makes holes in the fence more obvious, so put them on the list for spring repair.
Remember to keep clean water out for the birds and especially your pets. A heated birdbath and heated water bowls for your pets are well worth the money.
When the temperatures are down below 30, it’s good to know they still have water to drink.
If you still have any evergreen swags or wreaths, take them down, give them a good shake to get rid of any brown needles and spray them with some Wilt Pruf. They’ll last a few more weeks for you.
We got vaccinated and the efficiency and organization was very impressive. Now we wait for the 2nd one. Stay safe and appreciate the time you have with your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.