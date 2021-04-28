“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalms 121:1-2)
Happy birthday wishes to Keithie Lambert Jr. and Isabella Kisamore, April 30; Clarence Kisamore, May 2; Joyce Swimley, Mary Orndorff and Louella Wolford, May 3; Bonnie Stotler, May 4; Matt Stotler and Billy Cowgill, May 5; George Lease Sr., May 6; Zoe Pownell, May 9; Ronnie Stewart and Carrie Lambert, May 10; Sue Cowgill, May 11; Karen Nelson, Savannah Stotler, May 12.
Bump up day for students is scheduled for May 21 for all 5th graders and 8th graders. This is a day for students to go visit their next grade level and to meet the teachers.
Pumpkin race for 4th and 5th grade students will be held at the high school on May 25.
Slanesville Elementary students who have earned PVS award will take a train ride on May 18 and 19. This is an award students have earned and worked hard for. Graduation for 5th grade students will be held on May 28 with a carpool ride around the school. Students can stop and receive their awards, certificates, etc. and get a photo. Same as last year’s graduation. No school on May 31 and last day for students is June 3 and June 4 for staff.
Sympathy to the family of Mary Moreland of Points and Abrell family of Paw Paw.
Pray for Timmy Rannells, Betty Kidwell, Keith Lambert Jr., Pam Speece, Kenny Wolford, Ronnie Steward, Terrie and Mike Santymire, Crystal Moreland, Betty Galligher, Tony Emery, Wallace Hart, Dora Martin, Jeff Veach, Rogie Montgomery and all those with virus.
Get out and enjoy God›s beautiful creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.