ROMNEY — At its Jan. 14, 2023 meeting, members of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Romney collected 388 Valentine’s Day cards for veterans!
The cards were delivered to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center on Feb. 2, 2023, and will be shared with veterans at the Medical Center on Valentine’s Day.
The February meeting will be at 10:00 am, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Romney Presbyterian Church. Members will donate items and assemble NICU Mom’s Bags as their project. The bags will contain: wash cloths and travel-sized items such as soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, mini notebooks and pencils. The bags will be sent to the March of Dimes for delivery to various hospitals. The donated items will allow moms with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to freshen up and feel better about themselves while staying with their babies in the hospital.
GFWC of Romney is a volunteer organization of women who “Live the Volunteer Spirit” and serve our community through various projects and programs. If you would be interested in joining our active club, please contact: Patricia Buckley at 304-359-4082, Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790, Denise Huard at 304-359-3288, or come to the February meeting.
