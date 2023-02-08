vday cards

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Romney collected 388 Valentine’s Day cards for veterans.

ROMNEY — At its Jan. 14, 2023 meeting, members of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Romney collected 388 Valentine’s Day cards for veterans!

The cards were delivered to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center on Feb. 2, 2023, and will be shared with veterans at the Medical Center on Valentine’s Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.