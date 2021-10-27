The title to this column may seem to be a silly question, but if we think about it, it really isn’t. In fact, it’s a question that we should give serious consideration.
Why is it so important and what’s wrong with Christians going to haunted houses if that’s what they are into?
I’m not so sure the question is really “should they?” but instead, maybe we should be asking, “why would they?”
Think about it. There is nothing about a haunted house that could be a testimonial for God and the good of mankind. Instead, haunted houses go against everything the Bible teaches as what is good, lovely, uplifting and so on.
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
One of the problems within the church today is the idea that it really doesn’t matter what we do as long as we are not hurting anyone. Yet, there is more to being a Christian than just not hurting anyone.
Romans 12:1 and 2 tells us that we are to “come out from among them (the world), be separate and touch not the unclean thing.”
If we think about it, everything that a haunted house represents goes against scripture. It all has to do with ghosts, goblins, ghouls, death, destruction, gore, massacre and spiritual darkness, which we are told in the Bible that we are to avoid.
I know this will not be a popular column because even some who call themselves Christian don’t want to hear about living a life that separates light and darkness.
Jesus is the light and “2 Corinthians 6:14 states that we are not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers, and asks a crucial question as to whether or not light can commune with darkness? Answer: It can’t happen,” according to an article by changeyourcampus.com
Does this mean we cannot have friendships with unbelievers? No, of course not. But being friends with someone is one thing but getting involved in things that are contrary to scripture is another.
This kind of teaching is not popular among so-called Christians in today’s society. Such preaching is considered “hell and brimstone preaching which may have been fine back in the day but it’s not for today.”
But if we give serious consideration to the topic at hand, we must answer the question as to why should Christians celebrate a day that is considered a day that focuses on darkness, evil and death, especially hardcore ways of dying? Even the idea of trick or treating raises a question of why do we do it?
“Well, it’s just a fun thing for the kids to do.” But is it “just a fun thing?” Of course not, it’s much more than that. Consider the costumes kids want to wear today. It’s not uncommon to see costumes where masks include a face with a hatchet stuck in the head or a mask with half of the face gone because of being eaten off by a zombie. Actually, one could be surprised at how many professing Christians flock to a movie or TV show that features zombies. So, we ask, “exactly what are zombies?”
“The word ‘Zombie’ gets its roots from African Voodoo. The first Zombies stem from the belief that a corpse could be controlled using magic. A zombie has no self-awareness or any real intelligence as far as what we consider intelligence. It doesn’t think, it doesn’t feel, and it has no personality. A zombie is driven from its first primal instinct which is to hunt and devour and though it does not need food for sustenance or nutrition, it is compelled to eat living humans for no other reason than the desire to consume. Also, it can only be killed by destroying its brain,” according to one Internet article.
Again, we must ask ourselves just what this has in common with the light of Jesus shining forth in a person’s life and how can Christians feel comfortable giving their attention and focus to such things that are born out of the dark side of good and evil?
We can justify our attention being given to such things and even tell ourselves that we really don’t look at it that way, but can we really justify it from a Christian viewpoint?
It’s at least worth giving consideration to and praying about. If we could talk to God (which we can through the avenue of prayer), do we really think He would say it’s cool for light to have fellowship with darkness?
Just askin’.
