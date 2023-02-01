Sympathy to the family and friends of Justin M. E. Kirk of Springfield. Justin passed away on Monday, Jan. 16. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Belated birthday wishes to Jackie Kerns in Springfield. Jackie reached a milestone birthday last week.
Amanda Koonz and daughter Rylee were in Winchester at Chuckie Cheese this past Saturday for Brantlee Connell’s party celebrating his seventh birthday.
Sue Scarlett of Cresaptown visited the writer this past Saturday and brought me lunch.
Last Saturday, Gig and Gale Smith met their aunt Geraldine Smith and son Dave in Winchester and had lunch at the Golden Coral. Last Thursday, Gig and Gale Smith met with Ernest and Iris Whetzel and had lunch at the Main Street Grill.
Wednesday of last week, Mick Whetzel and Gig Smith had lunch at the Balcony in Cumberland with the retired Railroad Workers.
I guess Thursday the groundhog will tell us how long we will have winter. Oh well, it’s February, and it can go either way.
Do you have your Sweetie something nice for Valentine’s Day? You still have a few days left to get something nice for the sweetest day.
Then we have President’s Day on the 20th, so we have several special days in February. Just in case, keep your snow shovel handy.
