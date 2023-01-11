CHARLESTON – The Anna Westin Legacy Act will permanently authorize the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, which provides training on how to identify eating disorders and support patients in recovery.

On Dec. 28, the Anna Westin Legacy Act, legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and a bipartisan group of senators, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. This law authorizes the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders (the Center), which provides training and technical assistance to health care workers, teachers, and parents on how to identify eating disorders and support patients in recovery. Nine percent of the U.S. population will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, impacting approximately158,964 people in West Virginia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.