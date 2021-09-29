I try not to advertise this, but I’m a big Meat Loaf fan.
The musical artist, not the ground beef abomination.
Anyway, my current Meat Loaf song on replay is “Good Girls go to Heaven,” and the main line of the song goes. “Good girls go to heaven, but bad girls go everywhere.”
It’s a great song. Go listen to it.
My main point in bringing up my superior taste (in both food and music) is that this song has made me think: Good girls? Bad girls? What about the girls in the middle? The in-between girls?
Because here’s the deal: as much as I’d like to say I’m what Meat Loaf would call a good girl, I have some significant ugly qualities that place me directly between the 2.
It really forces me to look at things from this dyadic perspective. What does it mean to be good? What does it mean to be bad?
Let’s see.
Well, I mean, my mother says I’m a “good egg.”
She kind of has to say that, though. She’s my mom. It’s her job to say that.
I’m nice, right? That falls into the “good” category. I’m polite to my elders. I have a pretty good work ethic (unless I can slack off and call it “self care.” Thinly veiled slacking marauding as “taking care of myself” is a definite weakness I have).
I call my momma. Sure, it’s usually to give her information about the most significant parts of my day (like the haircut I got last week, which she received a blow-by-blow about, or about my recent trip to Helping Hands where I explained in detail what I bought. What? I work in news. I had to give the report to my mom), but we chat it up.
Dogs like me. Nittany the Pooch can vouch that I fall into the “good” category. Dogs only like good people, right? Right?
But still, at the same time, I could be what Meat Loaf would call “bad.”
I mean, I’ve gotten into a terrible habit of cursing. A lot. Even for no reason. At my aforementioned hair appointment last week, I asked if I could set my (expletive) down on the counter.
All I wanted was to set down my purse. Was there any need for the 4-letter S-word? No. See? Cursing for no reason definitely is a black mark against me.
And I do get horrific road rage.
There’s this stretch on Route 17 going into Fredericksburg where the speed limit is 55. If I went 55, I’d get run off the road, so I go about the speed of traffic.
In other words, 70.
When I headed back to Fredericksburg a couple weeks ago, a gentleman in a truck passed me on the right going 90.
I used some unladylike language as he blew past me.
See? Bad.
I’m also horribly mean if I’m bombarded with questions before I’ve had any coffee. I have zero patience and even less sympathy for anyone. Once I have a couple of cups, I do a lot better at the whole being-a-good-person thing.
Do you ever listen to a Meat Loaf song and have an existential crisis about whether you’re a good person or not? No? Just me?
Well, if good girls go to Heaven, and bad girls go everywhere, maybe in-between girls go to Almost Heaven.
That sounds about right.
