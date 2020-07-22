To all of my friends, acquaintances and readers who feel the immediate need to reply “all lives matter,” this column is for you as well as well as a reminder to me.
Yes. All lives matter. They absolutely do. I will not dispute that point.
To say “black lives matter” does not imply a “more” at the end of the statement or an “only” at the beginning. No one is saying that “only black lives matter” or that “black lives matter more.”
If you’re white and you don’t know how to respond to someone saying “black lives matter,” let me help you. Whoever is saying “black lives matter” is not asking you to take on your shoulders the guilt and shame for slavery, racial segregation or decades of discrimination and violence against blacks.
They aren’t trying to make you feel guilty for being white. They aren’t asking you to personally make reparations for the number of slaves some ancestor of yours may have claimed as property.
What they hope you’ll be able to say back is “Yes. Yes, they do.” They just want to know and be heard that you as an individual human being see people of color as individual human beings and respect their personhood and potential.
They just want you to acknowledge that black lives matter, too, because, for hundreds of years of history on this continent, they did not matter as much as a white life. Even our U.S. Constitution only originally valued a black life three-fifths as much as a white life.
I have been told over the years by folk, “I’m not racist. I’m color bind.” I truly believe many people in saying this were well meaning. I think the point they were trying to make was that they don’t see (or notice) color.
Perhaps they were trying to make a statement that they don’t have racial prejudices. Either way, it is an absurd statement when you look at it.
In all fairness, this is a statement I might have made when I was in my teens or early twenties. My parents did their best to raise me to see past race and ethnicity. I might naively have thought it possible to be racially color blind.
The first problem with this concept of “racial color blindness” is that we do see differences in others. Unless one is literally blind, we see them all the time.
On one end of the spectrum, to be blind (or indifferent) to our differences would deny us the opportunity to recognize, understand and appreciate the whole variety of what it means to be human.
Imagine, for example, a rainbow entirely in a single color. Or a garden of flowers where every flower looked exactly the same. No petunias, daisies or roses. Just plain old generic uniform flowers as far as the eyes can see.
On the other end of the spectrum, for you to not see my differences and for me not to see yours means that you don’t see me as “I” am, nor would I see you as “you” are. Not seeing or acknowledging our differences means we can never have an authentic relationship with one to another.
At its heart, the current anti-racism movements are about trying to recognize and value one another as human beings, as people equally valued and appreciated. We can’t begin to value and appreciate one another until we see each other as people.
Until we can see one another as we truly are, including seeing and acknowledging our differences, we will never know each other well enough to discover we are more alike and have more in common than we realize.
So before you reflexively or defensively respond, “all lives matter,” please remember that you’re not being asked to devalue your life, just to acknowledge that someone else’s has value, too.
I daily have to remind myself about so many things as it relates to me and my life. This isn’t about you, Roy. It’s all about whether you have the compassion to value someone else’s life as highly as you value your own.
Maybe we all need to be reminded of that. And whether it’s this or the wearing of a mask, or having any hard discussions, it seems that valuing the life and existence of another person is growing less and less important.
And if you need a Biblical reason for this because this column is on the Faith page, I’m going to unabashedly steal this from a friend, who said, “Remember when Jesus told about the shepherd who left the 99 to save the 1? That wasn’t because all the [other] sheep didn’t matter, it was because the one was lost and in danger.”
Stay safe this week. Stay well. Wear a mask. Be gentle with yourselves and with one another.
