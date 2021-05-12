One thing any Christian knows and any non-Christian needs to know is that Jesus died a very gruesome death in order to redeem mankind back to the Father.
The Bible says that was necessary because all throughout the Old Testament blood sacrifices were required for the remission of sins, per se.
In simple terms, Jesus blood was spilled on the cross as a final sacrifice for sins. It’s what Jesus did for all mankind. And He did it willingly. He said Himself that no one took His life, He gave it because that’s why He came.
Another thing any Christian knows is that living a life for Christ isn’t always easy.
It’s true. I’m aware that there are those who think that it’s all wonderful, or that at least it should be. Or at least that’s how some preachers attempt to make it sound.
Their message is about how wonderful it is to be saved and how Jesus wants us to be blessed and wants to make our lives virtually trouble free. In reality God and the devil are still at odds, to say the least, and they always will be of course.
Revelation 12 talks about a war in heaven that once took place and how the dragon, i.e. “Satan, the Devil was cast out of heaven.” Obviously there has been a war going on ever since.
The war in heaven was for position since Satan, who was known then as Lucifer, an archangel wanted to be higher than God Himself. He said he would exalt his throne above that of the Most High God.
Now, however, the battle is for the souls of man — every man. And Satan therefore makes it as hard as he is allowed for Christians to live a Christlike life.
But the chapter in Revelation that talks about the war that took place in heaven also gives us 2 means of defense against the tactics of the enemy of our soul. Chapter 12, verse 11 spells it out as clear as anything. “They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”
The blood of the Lamb, that’s what Jesus did for us. The word of our testimony, that’s what we do for Jesus.
We testify of what He has done for us. We tell others of His Grace, His unmerited favor toward us. A love that we could not earn, a forgiveness we don’t deserve.
By doing so we are likewise serving notice on Satan himself that don’t belong to him, that we are children of the Living God, the One who kicked him out of heaven.
Those 2 methods of defense, those 2 weapons of spiritual warfare are the banners under which we ride. They are the means by which we claim “victory.”
The blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony are like having a safe deposit box at a bank. Owners of a safe deposit box get one key while the bank keeps a copy. The owner of the safe deposit box puts his or her key in while at the same time the bank representative puts the bank’s key in.
Once those 2 keys are used simultaneously all the valuables of the safe are available to whoever holds the personal key. It’s the same with the means we have been given by God Himself.
We utilize the word of our testimony, while Heaven gives us access to the one who shed His blood for our salvation. Once those 2 things are used together, all the riches of heaven are at our disposal.
I’m not talking money, gold or silver. I’m talking something far greater, like grace, mercy, love, forgiveness, faith, hope and the list goes on and on.
“And they overcame him (Satan) by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of our testimony.” (Rev. 12:11) The very last part of that verse says, “and they loved not their lives unto the death.” In other words: and they were willing to die for their testimony.
