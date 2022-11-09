Drivers should use caution when hitting the road this fall
We’re right in the thick of deer-collision season in West Virginia – and numbers once again show West Virginia drivers have the highest chance of encountering wildlife on the road.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
We’re right in the thick of deer-collision season in West Virginia – and numbers once again show West Virginia drivers have the highest chance of encountering wildlife on the road.
State Farm Insurance released its annual auto claims data, and while numbers reveal a 5.5 percent decrease in collisions nationwide, there’s still a 1 in 35 chance that a driver will hit an animal in West Virginia – the highest probability out of all 50 states.
Not surprisingly, the animal most likely to end up in a snafu on West Virginia roads is deer, followed by “unidentified animals” and dogs.
Actually, on a state level, Pennsylvania clocked in as the state with the most auto animal insurance claims (an estimated 156,176), and a likelihood of 1 in 57 for licensed drivers to hit an animal while behind the wheel.
Hitting wildlife isn’t a throwaway expense, either: AAA Insurance reports that its average deer-related claim in the region is about $5,000 – though costs can definitely be higher depending on the damage to the vehicle.
November is peak animal-collision season, followed by higher chances to hit critters in October and December, in that order. A few variables come into play that may affect the number of deer on or near the roads, the 1st being that October and November coincide with the rut – deer movements and activity increases significantly, making it more likely for them to collide with a driver.
West Virginia’s terrain also doesn’t help: winding roads, hills and forested areas all make for difficult visibility for drivers. It doesn’t help that deer are most active at dawn and dusk, the times of day when driver visibility is also reduced.
While the Mountain State continues to top the list of high-risk states, it’s followed by Montana (1 in 44), South Dakota (1 in 51), Michigan (1 in 51) and Wisconsin (1 in 54) are also high on the list.
Avoiding Deer
To reduce the likelihood of colliding with a deer, DNR and State Farm urge motorists to observe the following driving tips:
• Be aware of your surroundings and use your peripheral vision.
• If you see a deer in the roadway, immediately reduce your speed and honk your horn using short blasts.
• Drive with your headlights on and use high beams whenever it is safe to do so.
• Wear your seatbelt.
• Don’t rely on a deer whistle mounted on your vehicle. No scientific evidence supports claims that they work to scare off deer.
• Drive slower during early morning and late evening hours when deer movements are likely to increase.
• Do not swerve or leave your lane to avoid a deer. If you encounter a deer in or adjacent to the road, slow down or stop until it is safe to proceed.
• If you see 1 deer, look for more, as they often travel in small groups.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.