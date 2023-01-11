Children’s story hour is held at the Hampshire County Public Library every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: snowmen, bears, house/homes and superheroes
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 12:55 am
Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 12:55 am
Children’s story hour is held at the Hampshire County Public Library every Friday at 11 a.m.
Themes this month: snowmen, bears, house/homes and superheroes
Craft and activities also provided to go along with the theme.
Jan. 11 – 4 p.m. board meeting
Jan. 12 – 5:30 p.m. snuggle and read, Melanie Vogel will be a special guest reading, “You Can’t Ride a Cat”
Jan. 13 – 11 a.m. Bear – we will be reading “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do You See?”, “Sleep, Big Bear, Sleep,” “Bear Snores On” and “Sneeze, Big Bear, Sneeze”
Jan. 14 – 11 a.m. STREAM snow/snowball theme; we will be making marshmallow shapes with toothpicks and marshmallows, building a marshmallow shooter, reading “Snowballs” by Lois Ehlert and melting snowballs to find hidden surprises.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.