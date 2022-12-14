This weekend on Facebook, I saw a quote from Laura Ingalls Wilder that made me think.
“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”
Sometimes being a grownup includes having some jarring revelations.
For example, the weekend after Thanksgiving, my family and I watched “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
As a kid, you’re enthralled. Rudolph saves the day, the movie soundtrack is cute, there’s a happy ending.
As a grownup, you’re horrified at what a jerk Santa was, the fact that Rudolph’s dad literally disowned him for his nose, and the fact that Yukon Cornelius mutilated the Bumble and pushed him into indentured servitude in Santa’s castle.
It’s much more fun to be a kid, especially at Christmastime.
As a childless, unattached 26-year-old, I don’t generally get much insight into what goes on in kids’ heads. However, I was getting an idea as I was looking over the Review’s Christmas Greeting section before it went to the printer last week.
Kids in classrooms all over the county respond to holiday-themed questions with their…unique perspectives.
Some of the answers were so funny. Kids are funny, objectively, but reading over these answers was a hoot. It may be one of my favorite sections of the entire year. This year, though, I noticed a common theme.
Magic is a common denominator, with the word easily making an appearance in at least 1 response on every page of the section.
How do Santa and Rudolph stay up all night to deliver presents? Magic.
How does Santa get toys delivered to 4 billion kids all in one night? Magic.
How come planes can’t see Santa on Christmas Eve? Magic.
Grownups, though, always want a reason why, and we aren’t content with “magic.” We always want to blame someone, or something, or have a concrete, soundly logical explanation. We often get frustrated if we don’t get a logical, rational, common-sense answer.
To these kids, though, magic IS the logical answer.
I think my day-to-day would be a lot simpler and less headache-inducing if I just used “magic” as my “why” for everyday frustrations – or at least tried to put myself in the headspace of a child.
How does the defroster in my car happen to work every morning, even though every morning I press a different combination of buttons? Magic.
How is my phone able to connect across thin air to my Bluetooth speaker, allowing me to play the entire Celtic Woman Christmas album in my bathroom while I shower? Magic.
How can the electric company know down to the cent how much electricity I use to heat my apartment (and keep it lit up like a boathouse)? Magic.
How is it possible that the SAME deer with the SAME wonky antler knows exactly where to stand in my yard at night to scare the daylights out of me? Magic.
I think my brain – and most of our grown-up brains – likes to know why. I don’t like to guess. This time of year, though, maybe it’s the season to hold off on the overanalyzing and the logic for the little stuff. We don’t need to know “why,” we just need to chalk it up to magic and be blissfully content with that being the answer.
At least until the New Year. I’m not quite sure how “magic” works in January.
