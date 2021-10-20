Trying to have a more friendly critter environment doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be done around the house and garden — and you know I’m going to remind you one more time.
With all the rain we’ve been receiving, it’s a good idea to again check for places mice and other critters can come into or work their way under your outbuildings. We have cats, so that isn’t one of our problems.
However, we do have a bear who visited our deck and left a nasty calling card for us. We have not seen any bears around the house for a couple years, so this was quite a surprise.
We couldn’t even find where he had come into the garden. He tore up the area under the feeders, but, fortunately, didn’t push the 4-by-4 holding the feeders over and out of the ground this time. We have become lax in taking the feeders in at night, but no more.
Rain also has added debris to the gutters and it’s important to clean them before winter ice and snow arrive. Gutters stuffed with leaves and pine needles can let water spill over the side where it can pool around your foundation and possibly seep inside.
Water freezing in debris-packed gutters can force snow and ice up into your shingles causing leaks. If you can’t do it yourself, ask a friend for help or hire someone to do the job. It may be time to consider one of those gutter guard systems.
Drain and clean your water fountains and either winterize them or take them indoors for winter. Make sure your bird feeders and the birdbath are also cleaned and ready for the low temperatures.
Investing in a heated birdbath is worthwhile in that you only have to be sure there’s water in it and not whether the birds are ice skating on it.
If you’re going to grind up the leaves on the lawn, you don’t have to rake them, just let them decompose into the soil. After you use your mower for the last time, clean it well and take out the spark plug. Less work for you when spring rolls around.
Any Asiatic and Oriental lilies still standing can be pruned down to the ground, but leave the daylilies to be cut back in early spring. Hostas are another matter, though. As a rule, they should be cut back in late fall, after the 1st frost.
If a few leaves have begun to look nasty, you can trim them but allow the healthy ones to stay standing so they can continue to nourish the roots. When the time comes to cut them back, prune them to a couple inches from the ground and mulch well around the base.
Leaving the dead leaves throughout winter encourages slugs, and we don’t want that. Obviously, any plants that show signs of disease must be cut back and destroyed as soon as you notice a problem.
If you’re not a winter griller, it’s time to clean your grill well and get it ready for storage. Doing this now will prevent any unpleasant surprises when you fire it up in the spring. Even if you use it again, the worst will be done.
If you store the grill outside, keep the propane tank connected (but shut off) and put a protective cover over the grill. If you’re storing the grill indoors, remove the propane tank and store it in an upright position outdoors (away from dryer and furnace vents), never with the grill.
Even a very small leak can cause an explosion if it’s stored in an enclosed space.
Now is the time to put together a winter driving kit. I know it’s early, but winter may be here before we’re ready, so let’s get things together now, while we’re thinking about it. This is especially important if your children drive your cars or have their own.
A basic first-aid kit (make your own or buy one already put together), flashlight and reflective tape are small, can be tucked under the seat and should be in every car. For winter, add an ice scraper and snowbrush.
Of course you can add emergency flares, a shovel, water and snacks (in case you’re stuck along the road for a long length of time), jumper cables, a blanket, extra gloves, rock salt or kitty litter, extra windshield washer fluid and the list goes on. As the driver, you know what’s important for you and for your children, so add accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.