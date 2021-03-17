I’m not saying my husband is a hoarder, but he certainly is hesitant to get rid of stuff.
Last week when I was trying to put his laundry away, I couldn’t fit his clean clothes in any of his dresser drawers. I knew there was a reason I usually just lay his stuff on his side of the bed.
Anyway, I struggled for a few minutes to get the drawers shut before heading downstairs and asking, “You know when I bought you new jeans because all your old ones were ratty? What did you do with the old ones?”
Sure enough, he said, “Well, I kept them for when I’m working outside.” I then inquired, “OK, so what did you do with the old, old ones you kept for outside work when the ones you just kept were new?” They were still in the drawer, too.
I harrumphed and walked away with, “Clean out your dresser.”
This past weekend, he came downstairs with a handful of T-shirts, informing me that he put some in a donate pile and was going to cut the ones he was holding for rags.
He also parted ways with a couple of pairs of jeans. I guess the idea of my resuming putting his laundry away for him was too good of a deal to pass up.
Then on Sunday, he donned a T-shirt I hadn’t seen before. I asked where he got it. My husband answered, “I found it at the bottom of my 2nd T-shirt drawer. I thought the kids would like it.”
Upon seeing him, both of our daughters complimented his newfound Perry the Platypus shirt. Our oldest daughter even captured a picture of her dad wearing this vintage Phineas and Ferb shirt for her Snapchat.
Impressed, she asked where he found it. I told her I thought I had bought it for him before we went to Disney World. She disagreed, saying it wouldn’t have been available when we went in the summer of 2019. I corrected our 18-year-old with a chuckle, “No, I mean the 1st time we went, when you were 2.”
I guess it’s impressive he still fits into clothing from 16 years ago. Two Savages later, I would be hard-pressed to squeeze my body into something that old, unless it’s shoes.
Footwear is the one article of clothing even my husband hasn’t successfully held onto for 16 years — although, it’s not for lack of trying on his part.
Eventually, I will look at his feet and notice the side of his shoes is blown out or that his heel is poking through his sock.
The socks I secretly toss out when I do the laundry. The shoes I replace with new ones. My husband, then, not so secretly, places the old ones in the garage for — you guessed it — “outside work.”
I help them find their way outside to the garbage bin when he’s not looking. That’s all the work their sorry tread usually has left.
I’m not saying my husband’s a hoarder. Maybe vintage and well-worn clothing are his dad’s aesthetic.
Either way, I’m glad he took my not-so-subtle hint and although hesitantly, parted with some of the stuff overstuffing his dresser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.