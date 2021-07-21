Hampshire trio graduates from Shenandoah
The Hampshire graduates are Bridget Flanagan and Alex Kimble of Augusta and Jennifer Doney from Romney.
Shenandoah University, established in 1875, is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.
2 earn Master's at Frostburg State
FROSTBURG, Md. — Two area students earned master’s degrees from Frostburg State University this spring.
While the 158th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to nearly 700 candidates for degrees.
The local grads are Emilie Embrey of Shanks, who received a Master of Education degree, and Travis Metcalf of Burlington, who received a Master of Arts degree in teaching.
