AUGUSTA – An assortment of seeds was scattered on the wooden table, as Angie Park sat in her old country home getting ready for the upcoming spring season.
In fact, the spring of 2021 will mark her 1st year in business. After receiving a business license in October 2020, Nellie’s Flower Farm has been busy prepping.
“We plan to sell at farmer’s markets, have ‘cut your own’ right there at the farm and have flower stands with fresh bouquets, take specialty orders for weddings, showers and such,” said Angie.
In August of 2019, Angie purchased 40 acres that included her grandparent’s home, but a big question still lingered: how to pay for the property.
“My girls and I discussed it, researched it and discussed it some more and decided on a cut flower farm, in honor of our Grandma Nellie,” said Angie.
With the help of her 3 daughters, Andrea, Lacy and Lexie, Angie found that farming flowers was very profitable per acre, especially with the size of her farm.
“Most flower farmers have just a half an acre to farm, but we have all of this,” she said, pointing to the fields. “When we are fully running, we are going to put in acres of sunflowers, acres of wildflowers and open it up for photographers to come in and book photo sessions.”
With little experience in the cut flower business, a test run was launched to figure out what might work.
“We had beautiful flowers last summer and gave away bouquets to anyone that stopped by,” she said.
Angie plans to have flowerbeds surrounding the property with a variety of cut-flower options.
“It will be pay per stem and you can cut your own flowers,” she explained. “Make it a day, make it an afternoon.”
After a successful test run last year, Angie went back to work in the fall, with the help of her brothers Ronnie and Quint and sister Katina clearing brush and trees while sketching out rough plans for how the property should look.
Based out of a house built by her great-grandfather, the Park family influence runs deep throughout the property.
Ralph Park, Angie’s grandfather, was the Hampshire County assessor for years, but the reason the name is Nellie’s Flower Farm is due to the influence of Grandma Nellie, who passed away 17 years ago.
“I can still feel my grandmother all around this place. She was the matriarch of the family, and when she was 93 years old, she was still out here working her flowers and her garden. I can identify every tree because of my grandma,” Angie recalled.
She recounted a story about Grandma Nellie hating blue jays and shooting at them from her special chair, because blue jays chased her favorite cardinals away.
“On the day I closed on this place, I walk outside and I look down, and there is a blue jay feather laying right there in the yard,” Angie said with a laugh.
Perhaps it was a coincidence a blue jay feather was in the yard, or perhaps it was a sign from Grandma Nellie that she approved of the purchase.
“I feel her, and I can’t stay away from this place. I love it here,” Angie beamed.
The floral industry had the biggest shrink in production in the year 2020, so starting a business in these tough times might seem like a formidable task. But that’s not the case, according to Angie, who believes her flower farm is set to thrive even during these challenging times.
“It’s not a concern to me,” said Angie, referring to the industry as a whole. “This is a whole new thing. If you look at the photography side of things and the U-pick farms, they are some of the fastest growing farms in the nation.”
When the fall of 2021 rolls around, Nellie’s will be offering a pumpkin patch as well.
“Honestly, it’s all baby steps for me. Whether its sunflowers, dried flowers or making Christmas wreaths, I am continuing to learn and grow,” she added.
Angie takes several online classes to learn more about growing, but continues to learn from her own experiences.
“Well, from my experience last year, I learned I need to succession plant,” she said with a smile.
She took what she learned from her trial run and planted hundreds of bulbs in anticipation for this spring.
“This venture is so exciting and scary to me, but I have the best support system of family and friends,” she remarked. She continues to work for FEMA full-time as her new flower business gets off the ground.
“I just want people to come here and be happy,” Angie said.
Check out Nellie’s Flower Farm on Facebook for upcoming announcements.
