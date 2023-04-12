Emma June 2022_2

Let’s get a little personal for 700 words or so, OK?

My brother is getting married this month, and I’m a bridesmaid. This bridesmaid stuff really puts the quest for “perfection” and “beauty” at the forefront, and I’m not going to lie – for the last few weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for ways to cut corners in this quest for beauty. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.