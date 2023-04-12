Let’s get a little personal for 700 words or so, OK?
My brother is getting married this month, and I’m a bridesmaid. This bridesmaid stuff really puts the quest for “perfection” and “beauty” at the forefront, and I’m not going to lie – for the last few weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for ways to cut corners in this quest for beauty.
It’s no secret – I’m a tall gal. That means a lot of real estate when I’m trying to shave my legs. I get tired. I get lazy. I wanted something that would streamline my hair-removal routine.
So a couple of weeks ago, I decided to take a chance on a product I was certain would solve all of my woes.
I think the technical title of the product was “Crystal Hair Eraser.”
What was it? Imagine a little rounded item that fits into the palm of your hand, with one side totally flat and made of textured glass.
My mission, should I choose to accept it? Rub the eraser in small circles over the skin of my legs to remove the hair painlessly and quickly – while also exfoliating and removing dead skin.
Very quickly, I wished that I had unaccepted the mission.
Why I thought that rubbing a piece of textured glass on my sensitive skin to “painlessly” remove hair is truly one of God’s mysteries to me. But I had spent $15 on the product and was committed to giving it a real go.
So small circles I did, grimacing and pretending not to notice the angry red splotches popping up on my shins and calves as I went along.
The good news? My hair was gone.
The bad news? So were the top three layers of leg skin.
Did I learn my lesson about cutting corners when it comes to self-beautification?
Not only am I a tall gal, I’m a sweaty one too. At the aforementioned wedding, I thought it would be really great if I didn’t have to worry about sweat stains. I saw a targeted ad on Facebook and I pounced.
That’s really how those ads get you, by the way. They somehow know that you’re sweaty, or that you’ve got hairy legs and you’re lazy, and these companies find you and take your money.
As my dad always says, “A fool and his money are soon parted.”
Anyway, this ad was for an “antiperspirant lotion” that you apply before your regular deodorant. I wear a basic men’s deodorant in my everyday life, but I’m going to just tell you that when it comes to sweat, it ain’t cutting the muster.
So I bought the lotion, and upon its arrival at my house, the directions told me that you had to apply it twice daily for four weeks before you see any results. Well, since the wedding is April 22, I thought I should get cracking.
After about three uses, my armpits were on fire.
(See “sensitive skin,” above.)
The antiperspirant, clearly manufactured by Lucifer in a lab in Hell, sweetly warned the user to NOT use it on broken skin.
So now it sits on a shelf in my bathroom, gathering dust, right next to my “Crystal Hair Eraser.”
Just based on my recent experience, I’m going to say it’s probably my destiny in life to be sweaty and prickly. I’ll just stick with my regular deodorant, and my regular razor-and-shaving-cream routine. The (thankfully) fading scaly spots on my legs and welts on my armpits are grim reminders that beauty is often pain.
But it really doesn’t have to be, unless you’re a fool like me.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
