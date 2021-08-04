Often my travels take me down Christian Church Road, a scenic, winding road connecting Route 259 to Route 50 in Capon Bridge. The trip is always a memorable one filled with country treasures. I love passing by clotheslines with freshly washed laundry that sways back and forth like leaves on the tall trees. A little further down the road, hay bales adorn an open field. Not to be forgotten, one evening when coming home from yoga, a big black bear crossed my path. All part of the story of country life in Hampshire County.
News From The River House: Café hours are Mon.-Wed: CLOSED; Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Sat. Aug. 7 & 14, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Sat. Aug. 7, Old-Time Jam and Dakota Karper CD Release; Slow Jam beginning at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. the Fast Jam begins. Come out and join Dakota for release of her new solo album, “Fiddler Fair.” Taking place in the Art Yard, this event will enable you to participate or simply sit back and enjoy the fiddle playing and toe tapping style of Dakota and her friends. This is a free event, food and beverages available for purchase at the café.
Sat. Aug. 7, Noah Fowler and the Rivers Edge Concert, 7-9 p.m. Come experience the musical talents of Noah Fowler, who draws heavily from his Appalachian and Celtic Storytelling traditions. He is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and bassist who currently resides in Nashville. The band was nominated for “Best Folk Band” for the 2nd Central Pennsylvania Music Awards.
Sun. Aug. 8 and 15, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Sat. Aug. 14, Andrew Finn Magill Duo, 7-9 p.m. Andrew Finn Magill is joined on stage by Danny Knicely. Their musical style includes influences in Appalachian folk music they encountered in their youth. Both musicians have received numerous awards and appeared on many recordings. This is a great opportunity to enjoy some traditional and contemporary music down by the Riverside Stage.
Sun. Aug. 15, Poetry After Noon, 2:30-4 p.m. Come out and join local poet John Berry for a reading of his respective works as well as from those poets who have inspired him. This portion of the meeting will be followed by an open mic of the Spoken Word. Attendees are invited to bring along some poems to share with the group. This is a free event.
Looking ahead: Sat. Aug. 21, The Fly Birds. 7-9 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 25, Jo’s Farewell Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to wish Johanna Murray good luck as she embarks on the next chapter in her life. Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served. RSVP’s requested by Aug 12. (Link located on TRH website.)
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Flyswatter Art,” created during the children’s reading program, is now on display in the staircase leading to the lower level. Other items on display and for sale include West Virginia crafts and Ed Mauer’s photography prints. A silent auction is being planned in the near future.
The next raffle will feature a return to school theme. Donations are needed for backpacks and school supplies.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter.
Sun. Aug. 15: The Band “Raincrow” will be performing from 5-7 p.m. in the Library Pavilion. This concert is in support of the Library Annual Fundraiser. Their classic rock and roll style is a local favorite. During the 2nd hour, folks are invited to bring along an instrument and jam with the band. This year’s performance is dedicated to Genny and Bobby Lovett. This is a free community event; one you won’t want to miss.
Sat. Aug. 21: Friends of the Library will host the final Library Bingo from 2-4 p.m. in the pavilion.
New Books: “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel; “The Shadow” by James Patterson; “Golden Girl” by Elin Hildebrand and “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen. New children’s books include “What Pet to Get” by Emma Dodd and “We Are The Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom.
Community Events: Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Support our small-scale agriculture and eat the freshest food (outside your garden). Now until Oct. 10.
Wed. Aug. 4, 11 & 16, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Aug. 5, Capon Bridge Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center.
Fri. Aug. 6 and Sat. Aug. 7, Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company Yard Party, 2766 Northwestern Pike.
Sat. Aug. 7 and Sun. Aug. 8, WV Annual Peach Festival, Romney. This year’s festival includes a car show, pageant, food vendors, entertainment and of course, great peaches. A fun family outing that will definitely become an annual family outing.
Sat. Aug. 7, American Legion hosted by Robbie Wolford and Logan Garrett Music. Fun starts at 8 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 9 and 16, AA Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center, 7 p.m.
Tues. Aug. 10, Town Council Meeting, CB Town Hall Building, 7 p.m.
Looking Ahead: Sept. 11, 8th Annual Veteran’s Appreciation Festival, Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept., 12-6 p.m., 2766 Northwestern Pike. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy live music, onsite auction and much more. Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
Capon Bridge Community Center is open for seniors and their friends Wed. and Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community use.
Thurs. Aug. 19, Free Community Dinner, 5-7 p.m. It will be held at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Everyone is invited to enjoy a nice meal and catch up with their neighbors.
Every Wed., Capon Bridge TOPS Meeting, 8:45 a.m. Capon Bridge Community Center.
Every Thurs., “Open Mike Nite” at the American Legion, 6-9 p.m. Bring your instruments or just yourself. Members and guests only. More info at 304-856-3354.
First and Third Thurs. of each month, Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout Meeting. CB Christian Church, 6-7:30 p.m., 157 Cold Stream Rd, Capon Bridge. Interested parties should call 304-856-3219 or 304-856-1770.
Second Mon. of every month, Fort Edwards Foundation Meeting, 7 p.m., Fort Edwards Visitor Center on 350 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge. Call them with any questions at 304-856-8745. Public is invited.
Second Sat. of every month, Capon Bridge Kesners Karaoke at the American Legion, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $3 admission fee. Must be 21 to attend, open to the public.
Mark Your Calendars:
Fri. Sept. 24-26, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds in Capon Bridge. Free admission. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, chili cook-off competition, a 5K run and much more. Visit their website for more information, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
