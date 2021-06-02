Augusta charge gets new pastor
The Augusta charge of the United Methodist Church is getting a new pastor as of July 1.
Shirley Reed will assume the duties for Augusta, Hott’s Chapel and Mount Zion churches. She has been serving at Faith UMC in Keyser.
Reed replaces Gary Rankin, who is moving to the Wheeling charge that includes Fourth Street and Pleasant Hill churches.
Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke's Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke's Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
