Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke’s Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Tearcoat modifies its name
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church is the new name for the congregation on Dunkard Church Road, on Augusta’s east side, just off U.S. 50.
The church has been known for generations as Tearcoat Church of the Brethren.
St. Stephen’s resumes worship
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church has resume in-person services.
The 1st was Holy Eucharist on Feb. 28. Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. The church is located at 310 E. Main St., Romney.
CaCapon charge back on Zoom
The churches of the CaCapon Charge; Bethel UMC, Shiloh UMC and Willow Chapel UMC are now back to Zoom services.
The zoom service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For the Zoom link, contact one of the churches’ offices.
Healing Waters invites bikers, more
The recently formed Healing Waters Biker Church holds services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Capon Bridge American Legion ballroom, 484 Cold Stream Road. Colors welcome. You don’t have to be a biker to attend. Coffee, water and breakfast snacks served. For more information, call Bob Brauns, 304-856-3822.
