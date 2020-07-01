All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, July 1 — BBQ chicken, potato salad, corn, rolls, fruit
Thursday, July 2 — Fourth of July special
Monday, July 6 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, Italian bread, dessert
Wednesday, July 8 — Swiss chicken, spinach and beet salad, peas, fruit, dessert
Thursday, July 9 — Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, July 2 — Beef-a-roni, salad, green beans, garlic bread, dessert
Friday, July 3 — Closed for Independence Day
Tuesday, July 7 — Fourth of July special
Thursday, July 9 — BBQ chicken, macaroni salad, carrots, rolls, fruit
Friday, July 10 — Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, July 3 — Closed for Independence Day
Tuesday, July 7 — Sloppy Joes on bun, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit
Friday, July 10 — Meatballs, green beans, salad, Italian bread, dessert
* * *
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its remaining 2020 bus tour. Trips are open to the public.
The remaining trip is to beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
* * *
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us. q
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.