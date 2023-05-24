The halls of Capon Bridge High School rang with the voices of many of the former graduates on Saturday afternoon. The Alumni met after two years of Covid shutdown. The afternoon went very quickly and meant so much to all of us. To be back in the actual structure where we got our education felt like coming home. Even with the changes made through the years, it felt the same inside. I kept expecting Mr. Henderson to pop around the corner at a moment’s notice. The graduates came from near and far, most with silver shining in their hair. Their faces were no longer youthful, but enjoyment lit up each and every one. We visited all afternoon and could have talked on and on.
Dan Oates was there with his computer and scanner to preserve the bits and pieces of information from the school and former students. The Capon Bridge Library book project members were in attendance. Many of them were former students at Capon Bridge High School. Shirley Davy, a former student, is the chairman of the committee. The Capon Bridge Library is producing a book about our town and its roots, titled “Bridges Spanning Time,” Volume 1, 1700s-1933. The committee has produced a poster featuring the three bridges that have existed in the past, along with the current bridge, which is undergoing restoration now. I have pre-ordered some copies. They will make great gifts for readers. I also purchased a poster, and as soon as I can get it framed, it will be hanging in my workplace so we can enjoy it.
