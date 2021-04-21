A few decades ago, even the state Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA recommended installing old tires on riverbanks for erosion control.
The practice is now illegal in West Virginia, but the tires remain, often torn loose to be washed downstream and deposited in unsightly piles far from their original locations.
Tires do not biodegrade, and they leach chemicals into the water that are potentially harmful to fish and algae. The result is toxic to salmon in the Pacific Northwest, though less is known about the impact locally.
When Ken and Pam Eichhorst bought a house along the North River east of Augusta 2 years ago, they found tires and other trash everywhere along the river, apparently deposited by floods. The other trash they could deal with, but they were not sure how to deal with what proved to be almost 200 old tires, some stacked up in piles and others buried in mud.
Their neighbor Ed Maurer took some photos and showed them to Capon Bridge activist Tim Reese, asking for his advice. Reese thought the Capon Bridge-based Friends of the Cacapon River could supply volunteers to help clean up the mess, and knew the Department of Environmental Protection would dispose of the tires.
Reese contacted the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, which uses fees paid to dispose of tires at transfer stations to fund clean-ups of tire waste. REAP agreed to send a truck to dispose of the tires, once removed from the river.
Finding a date to coordinate a cleanup using volunteers of the Friends of the Cacapon River proved more complicated, and when it began to look as if nothing would happen until early June, the Eichhorst family took matters into their own hands.
Ken Eichhorst invited his son and his family to come help do an earlier cleanup. Maurer was out of town, but had left a couple of trailers to be used to transport tires up to the road on the Eichhorsts’ property, and next-door neighbors Troy and Irene Olsson volunteered their help.
Ken’s son Brian brought his wife Crystal and 4 children — Emma, Claire, Joey and Gideon.
Tire after tire was loaded onto one of the trailers or rolled up the hill to the road.
By the time they were finished, 182 tires were stacked in neat piles next to the Eichhorsts’ driveway, ready to be hauled away.
Though the DEP has not yet given a firm date to haul the tires removed from the river away, they have promised to do it as soon as they can schedule a truck for the pickup — and at no charge to the Eichhorsts.
The Eichhorsts’ section of the river is clear of tires for now, though only temporarily.
Ken and Brian kayaked downriver from the U.S. 50 bridge to Ken’s home Saturday, and found more tires on their way downstream, with others just beginning to tear loose from the banks on which they were installed. They will reach the Eichhorsts’ property eventually.
River cleanups are always temporary — or at least they will remain so as long as the tires used to shore up eroding banks remain and people are careless disposing of other trash.
Though the Friends of the Cacapon did not get to help with the North River cleanup this time, they do plan several river cleanups in the Cacapon this year, and help is always welcome.
The first Friends of the Cacapon trash clean-up will take place this weekend, from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 25. Anyone interested in volunteering may join them.
Volunteers will meet at Sparky’s Farm, 3500 Rock Ford Road, and should bring sturdy water-proof boots. ❏
Photos by Ed Maurer, Review Correspondent and Irene Olsson of Augusta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.