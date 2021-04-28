One recent Sunday, someone in my church was thanking the Lord for springtime. It was a wonderful heartfelt prayer acknowledging that God can make all things new.
Hopefully, with the flowers emerging from their winter slumber, redbuds blooming, and grass turning green, you too can enjoy watching this seasonal rebirth. It’s a reminder that God is able to take what is dormant and cause it to thrive again.
It also reminds me that I often need the rebirth of springtime myself. This is especially true when I’m feeling spiritually cold and listless like the landscape in winter.
Whether it’s the trials of life, the current feelings of isolation or just a sense of distance from the creator, each of us can take comfort in knowing that God promises to make all things new.
This idea comes straight from the book of Revelation. In chapter 21, the next-to-the-last chapter, John has a vision of the New Jerusalem. The Lord God Almighty is sitting on the throne as it descends from heaven.
In the 1st 4 verses, the promises we find are that God will dwell with mankind, He will wipe away every tear, there will be no more mourning, crying, pain or death. Instead, all things will be made new.
This is a grand picture of what it will mean to live in perfection. The pains of winter will be banished by God forever and replaced with indescribable joy as God makes all things new.
Jesus made this new life possible when He died on the cross. The death of Jesus opened the way to heaven. We celebrated this world-changing event during Holy week at the beginning of April.
We’re able to celebrate the death of Christ because of what it accomplished. In His death, Jesus paid the penalty for the sin of God’s people. He satisfied God’s wrath.
With this mission accomplished, Jesus then rose from the dead victorious as King of kings and Lord of lords. The resurrection is a sign that God accepted the sacrifice of Jesus on behalf of all who put their trust in Him.
In turn, God promises to make all things new in those who put their trust in Jesus. Are you still experiencing the bleakness of winter? If you are, then stop and look at the flowers as they emerge from their winter slumber.
Take a drive where you can soak in the sights of redbuds blooming on the side of the road. As the earth is reborn during springtime, allow yourself to be reminded that God is making all things new for those who trust in Him.
God may not remove every bleak winter day until He comes again. But He will come. And when the Lord descends from heaven, seated on His throne, it will be like a warm spring day when everything is reborn.
The old will pass away, and we will see the most glorious springtime – when God makes all things new.
