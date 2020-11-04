AUGUSTA — The GFWC of Romney will be presenting the 2020 Christmas House at Hope Christian Church Augusta this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 6-7).
The times will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The bazaar will have:
• A full house of crafters with handmade crafts for everyone’s Christmas shopping pleasure;
• A food court, with vegetable soup, sandwiches, hotdogs and chili dogs, desserts and drinks;
• Pecans for sale; and
• A dropoff for non-expired canned goods that will be donated to the Romney Food Pantry after the show.
Some returning crafters are Sandra Parker with plastic canvas tree ornaments, lighted bottles, coffee mugs and salt and pepper shakers; Sandra Stansbury with doll clothes, knitted dishcloths, crocheted items and homemade candy; Janet Shanholtz with wood crafts and small furniture items; Joyce Beavers with wall border pictures, towels, log candles and small centerpieces; Robin Pancake with stained glass sun catchers, panels, kaleidoscopes, 3-D stars and small sculptures; and Carol Shanholtz with small Christmas and handmade jewelry.
Some new crafters are: David Long with a book about his 30-year career with the Division of Wildlife Resources as a law enforcement officer, and possibly local honey; and Karen Coby with crocheted items, tea towels, shawls and blankets.
If you are a crafter who would like to be added to the GFWC’s mailing list for future shows, call either Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
Those attending will be required to wear masks for the COVID-19 protection of everyone there. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.