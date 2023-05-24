On what many will call Memorial Weekend, this Sunday, though memorable, is for the Church, a celebration of Pentecost.
To understand the significance of this day in the life of the Church universal, I want to share with you first what one learns from the Gospel reading: John 7: 37 – 39, to be exact.
My Wesley Student Bible titles this portion of scripture as “Rivers of Living Waters.”
It starts with, “On the last day of the festival….” This is reference to what was going on. Jesus’ disciples had left Him, at His insistence, in Galilee and gone ahead to Jerusalem to participate in the Festival of the Booths, or Tabernacles. This was an autumn harvest festival that recalled God’s provision in both the exodus and the journey in the wilderness, and anticipated God’s end-time salvation. It was during this festival that special temple events included water rituals were observed. One such ritual was the priest pouring freshly drawn water on the altar as a libation to God.
No doubt many had observed this ritual but Jesus adds a new twist to it. On the last day of the festival, he urges people who are thirsty to come to him. He continues by saying those who receive the water he offers, or those who believe, will have rivers of living water flowing out of their hearts. John notes that while Jesus is talking about the Spirit, at the time Jesus spoke these words, the Spirit had not been given to the believers because Jesus had not been gloried. That will take place at Pentecost, another festival of the Jewish faith.
The Acts reading describes the Spirit descending upon the Disciples. With this event, the Church is born. What occurred on that Pentecost celebration was the fruition of the promise Jesus had spoken about in the John passage. It was the promise that all who were thirsty and who believe in Jesus, as the Christ, would have rivers of living water flowing from them, touching and changing the lives of others.
So powerful was the message that 3,000 were converted that day. Three thousand were baptized, three thousand who heard the message of salvation, three thousand…folks from all over the known world…who heard Peter preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ with a bit of the Prophet Joel thrown in.
That’s what occurred on that Pentecost so long ago. It was the pouring onto the disciples the fire and passion of the Spirit, transforming them into living waters so that they, in turn, could bring waters to those who were thirsty. As they rushed from that room into the streets, they were like a flash flood, rushing to tell everyone the Good News. The anticipated day of salvation was here. It had arrived. And, from the recorded number who heard and believed, their message was enthusiastically received.
And so it began, the message was given and the church, the bride of Christ, was born. Generation after generation the Church has stood as the Bride of Christ, giving the message of God’s grace and offering hope to the world. For almost 2,000 years the Church has proclaimed the salvation made possible by Christ Jesus, God’s Chosen One. The One who chose to be the sin sacrifice for all humanity.
The Rev. Dr. Weber, Director of Preaching Ministries for Discipleship Ministries, writes “The Christ who comes and breathes on us in our brokenness still offers this same grace and peace today.” For me that means that same unleashing of power given so long ago is available to you and me. I imagine that many who witnessed the power of that first Pentecost were folks like you and me, carrying both strengths and weaknesses within them. As they received the Spirit within them, they were renewed, much like the renewal that takes place after a good drink of living waters. With that renewal comes, power to do great things for the God we serve. And, may we do so with humility and joy.
