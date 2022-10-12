As the weather changes, it is not only a reminder that fall is here, but that flu season is approaching.  Flu season generally starts in October, peaks between December and February, and can last until May.

Influenza, also called the flu, is a respiratory infection with symptoms such as sore throat, runny nose, cough, muscle or body aches, fever and fatigue. The influenza virus spreads from person to person in droplets from infected individuals when they cough, sneeze or talk.  The flu can cause mild to severe illness and people who are immunocompromised, over the age of 65, or pregnant are at greater risk for complications from the flu. Young children, especially those younger than 5 years old, are also at higher risk of complications from the flu.  

