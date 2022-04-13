Sometimes I have asked the congregation (as I ask myself every year), to imagine themselves in Jesus’ place and decide what they would say, want passionately to communicate, to leave as indelible in the minds and memory of those whom they most loved before the tide of horror and hatred ripped them apart.
What would you say when only you knew they would be the last words they would hear from you — at least in terms of this life? I believe this is still a valid and good question and perhaps one which should have a periodic place in our reflection.
Why I begin with this, why I raise the question, is precisely for the reason that the “I statement,” the last of the 6 considered in this year’s presentations, is found in the last discourse of Jesus, his words to those whom he loved most as they were gathered about him at what would be the last supper, his last time with them before the hatred and horror of his arrest, torture and execution took him away from them.
This, there’s a heightened intensity to his words spoken to them that night. He said to them, “I am the vine and my father is the vine grower.” This statement is the 1st verse of Chapter 15 and in essence continues through verses 16 and 17, “It was not you who chose me but I who chose you to go and bear fruit that will remain.”
Between the brackets of the metaphor of a vine, its grower and the branches, there occur some of the statements which come so easily to mind when we think of Christ, “As my father loves me, so I love you,” “Love one another as I have loved you,” ‘‘No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friend,” and “Whatever you ask the Father I my name he may give you. This I command you; love one another.”
It might seem that the predominant theme is to love, for the word occurs 7 times in 17 verses, and the obvious purpose — to bear fruit — 6 times. But by far, the verb that is most mentioned — 12 times — one might say with perhaps more urgency, is to remain.
The request and the command of Jesus is primarily “to remain in me.” The bearing of fruit (which remains) is the result of abiding in the love of Christ.
It would seem, in fact, that the most passionate of Jesus’ prayer to the Father, just a little further along, in Chapter 17, is that there exist between Jesus and those whom he loved and all whom he would love in ages to come, an intimacy so deep, so profound, so ecstatic that there is no other way to describe it as being “in” one another — mutual possession.
That is indeed the purpose of remaining in Jesus. The disciples are to remain in Jesus, remain in his love, so that they might bear fruit — fruit that will remain. If they do not remain in the powerful outpouring of the Love of the Father for the Son and the Son to the Father, there will be no fruit, no fruitfulness.
In fact, there will be no community and if so, no church as we believe in the church.
Henri Nouwen, the very fine spiritual writer and teacher, states that there are 3 “life signs” in Christian life and Christian community — Intimacy, Fecundity (fruitfulness) and Ecstasy.
The absence of fecundity or fruitfulness is caused by the lack of intimacy and the opposite of fruitfulness is sterility and we all know what happens when the experience of faith, of community, becomes sterile.
I believe that one could say that, as a culture and in this age, the focus has been and is and continues to be upon the product more than the process, the doing of things — the accomplishment of tasks, the completion of assignments, the reaching of goals.
The injunction and the instinct is to, “git ’er done.” Our intent is to finish and get on to the next necessity — to move on. We seldom give the same value to staying on, to abide or, using the critical verb of these verses, to remain.
I, too, had a tendency to focus on product at the cost of giving less attention to the process. Thirty-four years as a Benedictine monk reversed that kind of thinking for monasticism is not about producing about but being.
My abbot reminded us that while the sense of the Western world could sometimes be summoned up by the adage, “Don’t just stand there. Do something.” the Eastern spiritual sense might be summoned up by the adage, “Don’t just do something. Stand there.”
One forgets such teachings sometimes and I would like to share 3 experiences that either taught me or reminded me of the value of remaining in love more than accomplishing love.
For 25 years in the monastery, I was involved very deeply in ministry with what other minds termed the developmentally disabled population, especially adults. I once had the task and blessing of teaching a young adult man janitorial skills so that he would be able to find “sheltered employment” in that area.
At one point the immediate goal was to teach “Tommy” how to clean a sink and that was successful up to the point of scrubbing the back wall of the sink.
No matter how I tried to teach the concept or, hand upon hand, model and guide it, Tommy never got it, always considered the sink done without it. I found myself so frustrated, not with Tommy or his inability to learn but rather with my inability to fmd a way to teach.
Even though I didn’t voice this frustration, Tommy, who like many with his “disability” had a keen intuition at times, bumped me with his hip (we were side by side at the sink) turned he head to me, smiled, saying, “I love working with you, Fr. Giles.” End of lesson.
Yes, the product was still important and necessary, but I had lost the element of the sacred in the process. I was focused on the goal, not the remaining in the love.
For the last 2 years of active ministry, as pastor of the Catholic churches in Grant and Hardy counties, I was also, at their request, chaplain to the Grant Memorial Hospice.
I had avoided agreeing to the role. My time and energy were already stretched somewhat thinly. But the greater reason, the truly honest reason, deeper down, was that I was fearful of such ministry.
I went from life as a monk to life as a pastor obliquely and so had not had some of the pastoral courses I might have. Although I needed and wanted to be present at scenes of dying and death, I always felt awkward and more importantly absolutely ineffective — of course the goal is to be effective.
Such feelings were the result of believing I needed to say, do, “accomplish” something for those present. Everything I could say was trite, just another innocuous cliche.
What I learned from the nurses and aides was that although there were times for necessary words or actions, what was most important was simply being there- remaining, learning to let go of the knee-jerk reaction of searching for what I could or was “supposed to” do or say when the doing or saying were really secondary questions. doing and saying were secondary. I was not there to accomplish a goal but to remain.
The 3rd example takes place here or rather in the store room adjoining this room and the rooms above and what happens in them every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thurssday — the ministry of the Food Pantry — not just the Food Pantry, but the ministry of the Food Pantry.
That adjacent room is most likely filled to capacity with food stuffs, as are the freezers and the loft outside and the storeroom above, thanks to Bill Grey and others who make that happen, week after week, month after month. Sometimes there is more of this, less of that, but always much.
The goal is, of course, that some of the “fruit” of love — food — gets to people who need it. What makes that possible, of course, is having the goods (and they are “Good”) to give but what makes the giving itself possible is the fact that there are those who feel they want to be part of that process (I have no hesitancy to say ‘‘were called”). It is the remaining in the need of others that allows the fulfilling of the need to others.
“I am the vine, ..... you are the branches”. We are called to, commanded to remain as conduits of God’s good and caring grace- from the Vine, through the Vine to the branches, through the branches to that which the Father wishes to be accomplished in the world for the need of the world which is so deeply and dearly loved by Him.
It is by remaining in His love that we can become part of the love that is available in this world. We remain in His love by remaining in love for and with one another.
May you experience the beautiful and inspiring presence of the Lord during these next four days and after.
