SUN — In early November, Romney has sunrises at 7:43 a.m. and sunsets at 6:15 p.m. The sun is in Libra through Nov. 22, then in Scorpius from Nov. 23-29, then in Ophiuchus on Nov. 30. November ends with a 7:15 a.m. sunrise and a 5 p.m. sunset.
MOON — On Nov. 4, the moon nearly lines up with sun (new moon). There follows 2 weeks of the moon in the evening sky, growing in lighted width from a crescent to nearly full.
On Nov. 7, the crescent moon appears near the brilliant planet Venus in the western dusk. On the evening of Nov. 10, the crescent moon is near the planet Saturn. On the next evening, the moon is close to the bright planet Jupiter.
On this same evening, the moon appears half full (like a “D”). Along the moon’s left or straight edge, the sun is rising, lighting up the raised rims of the craters and mountains. For this reason, the evenings of Nov. 9-13 are best for spotting the moon’s rugged surface with a telescope or spotting scope.
On Nov. 19, the moon is full, displaying the “man” or “woman” in the moon. Each following night the moon rises about 40 minutes later, causing it to rise in the late evening sky.
On Nov. 27, the morning moon appears half full, resembling a reversed “D” in the southern dawn.
PLANETS — As all of the bright planets orbit the sun in the Earth’s orbital plane, the 3 bright evening planets (Jupiter, Saturn and Venus) appear to line up the southwestern sky.
This alignment is most striking toward the end of the month when the planets are evenly spaced.
From left to right, the planets are bright Jupiter, modest Saturn and brilliant Venus. Venus sets about 3 hours after sunset.
STARS — November evenings offer a blend of summer and fall evening stars. In the western evening sky hangs the Summer Triangle, a huge trio of bright stars. On the lower right edge is the bright white-blue star Vega. The top triangle star is Deneb, dimmer than the other Triangle stars due to its great distance of 1,400 light years.
The long sides of the Triangle point southwest. On the left edge of the Triangle is the bright star Altair, only 17 light years away.
In the east are the arriving bright stars of fall evenings. The brightest of these stars is Capella, a bright yellow star that marks the eye of Auriga, the charioteer. Look for Capella in the northeast.
To the right of Capella is the white-orange star Aldebaran, which marks the eye of Taurus, the bull. Above Aldebaran is the 7 Sisters star cluster, which forms a tiny dipper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.