We are surrounded by joy. It appears in our everyday lives on a regular basis, waiting to be discovered and shared with others. Art and music are excellent examples of that collaboration. Currently, we are being treated to that joy under The Green Bridge. Ordinary cement blocks have been transformed into works of art for all to enjoy. Located outside The River House, their presence confirms the joy in everyday objects.  

News From The River House

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.