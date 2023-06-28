News From The River House
The River House Café Hours are Thursday -Sunday, 11:00-3 p.m. Café hours extended for special events and activities. Contact them with any questions at 304-856-2440, visit their website at theriverhousewv.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Wednesday, June 28, Wine Down Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Drink and appetizer specials are featured, as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts. The last one is until winter.
Saturday, July 1, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Monday, July 3, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Friday, July 7, Gallery Art Show Reception: “Paint,” 7-9 p.m.
This is a free event and will include a brief discussion about the art appearing in the gallery this month.
Saturday, July 8, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, July 8, Meet the Bridge Builder and Competition. 10-11 a.m., Capon Bridge Library Storytime; 12-4 p.m. Family Bridge Building Contest. Tritor Project Manager, Justin Koers, will answer questions about the bridge renovation, followed by a bridge story time and bridge building contest. Sign up on TRH website.
Saturday, July 8, Concert: Noah Fowler and Sally Mae Foster, 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., Tickets $18 in advance, $22 day of/at the door. Noah currently resides in Nashville, and his performance will include songs from his many musical traditions. Sally Mae is a true indie folk musician, and her second album, Restless Heart, will be released soon. This is an outdoor concert, weather permitting.
Sunday, July 9, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. Meetings held monthly and occur typically on the second Sunday of the month. All skill levels welcome.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at cbpl@ephlibrary.org. New Library Hours: Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m-5 p.m., Thursday 10 am-5 pm, Friday 10 am-5 pm, Saturday 9 am-1 pm.
The library summer reading program entitled “All Together Now” will begin on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and will continue every Wednesday through June 28. Parents should accompany their children for this event. Check FB for weekly reading programs.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is, “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Keller. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700’s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this year, $26 each (Shipped $36).
New books on the shelves include “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel and “Sinner” by Lisa Jackson.
Community Events
Saturday, July 1, Bethel United Methodist Church Picnic, 10 a.m. Music by Pastor Ben Townsend.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Wednesday, June 28 – Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, June 29 – Ruritan Board Meeting
Monday, July 3 & 10 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4 & 11 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 6 – Ruritan Club Meeting
Friday, July 14 – Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Every Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come Meet the Local Farmers, Bent River Trading Post. This event takes place from May to October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more.
Recurring Events:
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Looking Ahead:
Saturday, July 8, Light Up Capon Bridge and Healing Waters Biker Church present the first Annual Light Up The Track Bike Race. Registration at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Races by age group 3-18 welcome. Helmets are required, and trophies will be awarded. Racecars and motorcycles will be on display as well as a fire truck from CBVFD. More info available at facebook.com/lightupcaponbridge.
Friday, July 14, Family Outdoor Movie Night sponsored by Light Up Capon Bridge, Grounds open at 7 p.m. The movie for this month will be “Monsters, Inc.” event takes place at Todd Giffin Park at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. No glass containers, please. Bring your own chair and/or blanket. Drinks, hot dogs and snow cones will be served. The movie begins at dusk. Alcohol is not permitted. This is a free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.