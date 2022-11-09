psc

“Dr. Gus,” pictured beside the operating room named after him. 

Robert Gustafson, MD, associate dean for Faculty Services and professor emeritus of Cardiovascular and Thoracic at the WVU School of Medicine, was recently honored with the naming of a WVU Medicine Children’s Cardiac Operating Room in his behalf. The OR is located on the 3rd floor of the new 9-story, 150-bed Children’s Hospital, in Morgantown.

Affectionately known as “Dr. Gus” to his young patients and colleagues, he has helped save the lives of thousands of West Virginia children throughout his career. WVU Medicine colleagues joined together to raise the needed funds to name the OR in his honor. 

