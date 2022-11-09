Robert Gustafson, MD, associate dean for Faculty Services and professor emeritus of Cardiovascular and Thoracic at the WVU School of Medicine, was recently honored with the naming of a WVU Medicine Children’s Cardiac Operating Room in his behalf. The OR is located on the 3rd floor of the new 9-story, 150-bed Children’s Hospital, in Morgantown.
Affectionately known as “Dr. Gus” to his young patients and colleagues, he has helped save the lives of thousands of West Virginia children throughout his career. WVU Medicine colleagues joined together to raise the needed funds to name the OR in his honor.
“Dr. Gus has helped build a legacy of caring for West Virginia’s children by always asking, ‘Why not?’” said Dr. Clay B. Marsh, WVU Health Sciences chancellor and executive dean. “His dream of building a statewide children’s hospital has finally been recognized and honoring him with the naming of the Robert Gustafson Children’s Cardiac Operating Room will be a lasting tribute to an individual who has dedicated his life’s work to our state and its children.”
“I am very humbled by this honor. I was blessed with a remarkable, dedicated team who helped make the pediatric cardiac surgery program an endeavoring legacy,” said Dr. Gus.
A native of Keyser and a graduate of Potomac State College, Dr. Gustafson completed his medical education, internship and residency at the WVU School of Medicine. Following a pediatric cardiac surgery fellowship at Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Boston, he joined the faculty at WVU in 1984. He has played an integral role in the growth of WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Program during his 40 years as chief of the Division of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery.
All contributions to WVU Medicine Children’s are made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University and its affiliated entities.
