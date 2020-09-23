A niece’s request sparks a journey of discovery
As we all know, the life of a student with special needs can be challenging. With family support, good instruction, good teachers and the right tools, success can be achieved.
For 150 years the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind has been providing this assistance to the deaf and the blind students of our state.
It is easy to appreciate the state of education today, but imagine, if you will, the education of a blind child over 100 years ago.
As I started working with blind children in 1980, I noticed they were pretty much the same as other children, but simply lacked the ability to learn visually. As an educator that was my job: helping them to see and explore the world.
I once took students on a field trip to the ocean and while walking with one of the students into the surf, he said, “Take me out to the deep end.” He was a social, intelligent, athletic young man, but had never been told or seen the composition of 70 percent of our earth’s surface.
This was a teachable moment if I ever saw one.
Later in my career, I was sitting at a conference dinner with a woman who was blind. She had earned a Ph.D. in education and the conversation turned to the applesauce on our plate.
Someone remarked that the applesauce had the color of something that could be found in a baby’s diaper. There was some laughter except for my dinner companion who exclaimed, “Babies don’t poop red.”
Then there was silence at the table. She further explained, “Apples are red.” No one had ever explained to her the inside wasn’t red. Once again, this is an example of an intelligent person who was blind that did not get the opportunity to learn visually.
So, I hope you get some feeling for the educators of the blind and the enormous job we have of filling in the blanks that the rest of the world takes for granted.
That’s what the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have been tasked with for 150 years. Thousands of students have come to Romney to have those blanks filled in.
One such student was Talton Miller from McDowell County. Here’s how I discovered this young man.
I was contacted by the staff at the school to investigate the education of a particular child. I was given the contact information of the inquiry, a Mrs. Sue Hardin, of Jacksonville, N.C., Talton’s niece, and began the search for the student in the school records and the West Virginia Tablet, the school’s newspaper from 1878 to 1988.
I had recently scanned or overseen the digital preservation of all of those papers. I went immediately to the digital files for enrollment and located Talton, who enrolled in the school on Sept. 14, 1910.
The record states he was born on June 14, 1902 and was the son of J. R. and Naomi Miller of Berwind in McDowell County. No date of withdrawal was listed, but this was common.
Having worked with blind children for 40 years, my training involved discovering the reason for the vision loss and then designing a program based on the educational implications of that loss. I was shocked to find that Talton was “blinded at 5 years of age, both eyes were blown out by dynamite cap.”
Searching the federal census of 1910, Talton was listed with his family in the Big Creek District of McDowell County. He was 7 years old, blind and had not attended school. Ten years later in the census he was once again in McDowell County, had not attended school since September of 1919 and was 17 years old.
Both of these dates find Talton at home and not at the school. This is not so unusual. Enrolling in the school in 1910 would have required a Herculean effort of dedication, love and desire to have Talton receive an education.
I read almost 3,000 pages of the Tablet from 1913 to 1920 and pulled out those mentions of Talton and his experiences. His 1st mention is in the Feb. 13, 1915 Tablet.
The posting of the honor roll for students in attendance on Sept. 25, 1919 lists Talton Miller. This is the last listing I could find for him within the pages of the Tablet. He was 17 years old, and many of the students felt they were able to leave at that time.
I have no further information on him except what I found on Ancestry.com.
Talton Miller died at the age of 20. We have been unable to find where Talton was laid to rest, but on Ancestry.com, a wonderful tribute was written by his sister, Jestin (Jess) Miller Davidson.
Rest in Peace, Talton.
