Winter is still upon us, but that doesn’t mean we have to hibernate. There are still interesting things to do.
Branches of forsythia, pussy willow, quince, spirea and dogwood are easily forced for indoor bloom. Make long, slanted cuts when collecting the branches and place the stems in a vase of water. Change the water every four days and they should bloom in about three weeks. Pussy willows can be halted at any stage of their development simply by removing them from water. They will keep perfectly in dried arrangements for years.
Try forcing some winter honeysuckle. It will produce fragrant white flowers. Fragrant viburnum has pink to white flowers, while Japanese andromeda has white urn-shaped flowers in sprays like lily of the valley.
For something unique to force for winter flower arrangements, consider spicebush, serviceberry, redbud, red maple, buckeye, birch, hickory, larch or oak branches. They will soon unfurl either flowers, foliage, catkins or red leaves that gradually change to green. If you don’t have any of these, try branches from similar trees.
In addition to these, hardy violets may be forced to bloom indoors. Dig a small clump from the garden and plant in fertile potting soil in a five-inch pot. Place it in a cool, sunny window to promote growth and flowering. A nice winter pick-me-up.
Continue to watch for signs of heaving among your small shrubs and trees. The ground freezing and thawing can force shallow rooted plants right out of the soil. Either replant them or push them back into the soil and mulch heavily to avoid further problems.
Water any fall planted trees or shrubs during those warm days if the soil is dry. Evergreens transpire water from their leaves whenever the air temperature is above 40 degrees.
Check valuable trees and shrubs for tent caterpillar egg masses and bagworms. Remove them to reduce the number of destructive pests this spring.
Shrubs for spring planting can be ordered now. Bare root deciduous types should be planted while still dormant, about one month before the average date of the late frost.
Also order perennial plants and bulbs now for cut flowers this summer. Good choices are phlox, daisies, dahlias, cosmos, asters and lilies. Order gladiolus corms now also. Nurseries will hold them until time for you to plant.
Check your stored bulbs and tubers. Discard any that are soft and move any that are sprouting.
If you’re still considering trees for your yard, many maples, such as the striped and paperbark maple, have beautiful and unusual bark. Another little known maple with very attractive bark is the Manchurian snakebark maple. Its bark is rich green to green-purple with numerous vertical white stripes. It is eye-catching year-round. Any one of these would liven up your winter landscape.
Walk around your house and check under the eaves where rain rarely reaches and water well during a thaw to prevent loss of any plants there. Remember that plants require water during the winter to replace water lost due to wind desiccation and lack of rain or snow.
If you haven’t been feeding the birds, it’s not too late to start. Set out a birdfeeder this month, keep it filled and clean and you might be surprised at the birds that show up. Birds also need clean water. We feed the birds year-round, but if you don’t want to in summer, it shouldn’t be a problem. But they do need food and clean water in winter.
