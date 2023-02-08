Sally Mullins

Winter is still upon us, but that doesn’t mean we have to hibernate. There are still interesting things to do. 

Branches of forsythia, pussy willow, quince, spirea and dogwood are easily forced for indoor bloom. Make long, slanted cuts when collecting the branches and place the stems in a vase of water. Change the water every four days and they should bloom in about three weeks. Pussy willows can be halted at any stage of their development simply by removing them from water. They will keep perfectly in dried arrangements for years. 

