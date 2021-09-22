I have read over and over the stories of the Bible and have had questions about the outcome of many of them.
For instance, in the cases of men like Samson and David, I have often wondered what qualified these men to continue in ministry after they had failed God so miserably.
And then there is the Disciple Peter who proudly proclaimed his allegiance to Jesus, stating that “though all others would fail the Lord, he (Peter) would never do such a thing.” Needless to say, he did, just as Jesus said he would — 3 times before the rooster would crow.
It’s amazing to me that, although many of us have our own list of shortcomings, we are quick to judge others in their downfalls and willing to write them off for their failures.
It’s so easy to criticize others for their wrongdoings. I have unfortunately done it to others and have had it done to me as well.
I went from graduating high school to enrolling into my 1st year of Bible school. It was a “holiness” Bible school with the emphasis being mainly on an outward form of holiness. The standard was set so high that it was nearly impossible for anyone to measure up to.
I had grown up in the church from the time I was just a “wee lad” and had never really tasted of the worldly pleasures of life. That was until a little later on in life when I found myself blindsided by the “wiles of the devil.”
I struggled over a period of time, longer than I care to admit, with trying to decide just how to be an overcomer in my spiritual walk. I discovered weaknesses that I didn’t know I had and that I thought only others might give in to.
It’s so easy to see the deficiencies in the lives of others.
And it’s so easy to want to run and hide when those same deficiencies are discovered in one’s self. Failures are difficult to live down to. Not everyone is a phoenix and has the ability to rise from the ashes and be willing to put him- or herself out there to try again.
Then again, there are those who feel it their calling to ride shotgun on those who have made mistakes and keep them subdued, giving them no right to rise again and start over.
I was such a person in my early years of ministry. Coming from a holiness Bible school, I personally found it easy to set myself up as judge, juror and executioner when I saw someone fall from his or her pedestal.
Unfortunately, not only did I feel I had the right, I felt I had an obligation to protect the work of God from allowing failures to put their mark of shame on anything to do with the name of Christ.
I have heard some say “God took me through this or that to make me who I am today.” Although I am a firm believer that it is a culmination of our uprisings and our downfalls, as well as how we react to them that make us who we are. But I have never felt nor have I claimed that God let me fail so that I could learn from it.
It is a Biblical truth that God never causes failure in our lives but I am a firm believer that He can take the bad things that happen in our lives, even our shortcomings, and make something good out of them.
I am a far more compassionate person today than I was in my early years of ministry.
We’re still talking today about the failures of David and Samson, Jonah and Peter and others when in truth we should be talking about their willingness to be restored to a position of influence in God’s kingdom.
Not only were the past mistakes of these men noted, they were recorded in the Holy Word as an example to us. Jonah’s compassion for souls was overshadowed by his own bitterness, anger and self-righteousness. It would have been so easy for God to write him off and give the task to another but He understood the potential in Jonah.
The Bible lets us know that the calling of God is without repentance. He is in the restoration business, The Word of God is full of failures who God brought back from the brink of total destruction and restored them to a place of being useable again. Their ministry from then on wasn’t because they were necessarily worthy, but was instead, because they were compelled.
The calling of Christ is still the same – “Come, follow me and I will make you fishers of men.” Our calling as Christians is not that we set in judgment, but rather, “Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.” (Galatians 6:1 NIV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.