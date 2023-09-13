Tailgates or game day parties are great opportunities to enjoy friends, football and food. Do your guests a favor by serving some healthier options at your next event. A smarter tailgating menu is easy, but does take a little more planning.
Start by examining your current menu. Better choices are easy to find and may be even easier to prepare. Healthier options help reduce fat, cholesterol, and sodium, while increasing antioxidants, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Try these healthy game day recipes to keep you and your guests fueled during this season’s big games.
Fall Chicken Salad with Apples, Cranberries & Pecans
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 firm apple, skin left on, chopped, about 1½ cup
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped unsalted roasted pecans
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped, about ½ cup
- 2 Tbsp. diced red onion
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt)
Preheat oven to 400 with the oven rack in the upper third.
Drizzle the chicken breasts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast on a parchment lined baking sheet until the chicken breasts reach an internal temperature of 165, about 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Chop into 1/2-inch cubes; will be about 2 cups.
In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine the chopped chicken breasts, apple, dried cranberries, pecans, celery, onions and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Pulled Chicken Barbecue
- 8 lbs. skinless chicken thighs
- 1 diced onion
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1-1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. liquid smoke
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Arrange chicken pieces in a single layer in a large roasting pan. Scatter onions and garlic on top. Combine remainder of ingredients and stir until blended. Pour over chicken. Cover pan tightly with foil and bake at 300 for about 3 hours.
Remove from oven and let cool slightly. When chicken is cool enough to handle, pull apart and transfer to a saucepan. Pour cooking sauce into a tall container to allow fat to rise. Skim off fat and pour liquid over the chicken. Reheat stirring frequently, chicken will break apart into shreds. Serve hot, spooned over buns.
Note: Recipe may be halved.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Maple Barbecue Ribs
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 4 lbs. boneless country-style pork ribs
- 1 bottle (18 oz.) honey barbecue sauce
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup spicy brown mustard
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Place onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with ribs. In a small bowl, combine barbecue sauce, maple syrup, mustard, salt, and pepper; pour over ribs. Cook, covered, on LOW for 8 to 9 hours or until meat is tender.
Yield: 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Sloppy Joes
- 1-1/2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 bottle (12 oz.) chili sauce
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 8 hamburger buns, split
In a large skillet, cook the beef, celery and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker.
Stir in the chili sauce, brown sugar, pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on LOW for 3 to 4 hours or until flavors are combined. Spoon 1/2 cup beef mixture onto each bun.
Yield: 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Broccoli Pinwheels
- 2 Tbsp. cream cheese, reduced-fat
- 2 Tbsp. light Ranch dressing
- 1 package 7- to 8-inch tortillas
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup finely diced broccoli
- 4 Tbsp. black beans
Mix cream cheese and Ranch dressing until well blended; spread onto tortillas. Top with vegetables and black beans. Roll up tortillas tightly and cut each roll into six pieces.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Caramel Apple Dip
- 8 oz. light cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Beat all ingredients until blended. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired. Serve with freshly sliced apples.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Fresh Salsa
- 2 cups chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 chopped onion
- 3 finely chopped jalapeno chilies, seeded if desired
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Juice of 1 lime
Wash and prepare vegetables. Serve with baked tortilla chips
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Fresh Veggie Pizza
- 1 (8-oz.) can crescent rolls
- 1 package reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
- 2 Tbsp. fat-free or low-fat milk
- 2-3 cups chopped fresh veggies
Unroll crescent roll dough into one long rectangle. Press onto bottom of 13- by 9- by 2-inch baking pan coated with nonstick cooking spray; seal seams and perforations.
Bake at 350 degrees for 11-13 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cool completely. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, salad dressing mix, and milk until smooth. Spread over crust. Sprinkle with vegetables; use vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, tomatoes, green onions, and zucchini. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Cut into 12 pieces.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
Antipasti Skewers
- 1 (9-oz.) package cheese-filled tortellini, cooked and cooled
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing
- 1 (8-oz.) black of reduced-fat Swiss cheese (or other white cheese, such as mozzarella)
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 32 pieces of turkey pepperoni
- 3 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 16 (9-inch) wooden skewers
Cook tortellini to the "al dente" stage (slightly firm). Cool.
Place cooled tortellini in a bowl. Add dressing and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Cut cheese into small chunks. To assemble the skewers, place tortellini, followed by spinach leaves, pepperoni slice and tomato on the skewer. Repeat the pattern to make 16 skewers.
Refrigerate until serving.
Makes 16 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension
