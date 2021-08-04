We recently returned to in-person church services. If I’m honest, we could have gone back months ago.
However, like many bad habits, it took us a while to break the Sunday sleeping-in habit. It was maybe too easy to leap to the conclusion that staying home and catching the video replay when it was convenient for us was just as good as going in person.
Luckily, it only took 1 Sunday back to remind us of the great joy found only by sitting on a wooden pew. Sitting on our living room sofa in front of a screen doesn’t pack the same punch.
I don’t know why it took me so long. I’ve known for months that our children learn better with live vs. virtual instruction. It shouldn’t have been a giant leap to conclude the same was equally true for every Savage’s spiritual learning.
The 2nd Sunday back, our youngest daughter gave us a good chuckle. It seems after nearly a year and a half of online church, she was confused by the money I handed her before she headed to her Sunday School class.
She asked with a look of contempt on her face, “We have to pay for Sunday School now? They’re charging us?”
I reassured her that Sunday School was still free and reminded her that the money goes into the offering plate to help our church help others. Talk about a leap to conclusions — our 11-year-old’s 1st thought upon seeing the dollar bill I gave her was that Sunday School started charging a cover fee while we were away.
She’s not the only Savage who recently made the wrong leap to a conclusion and subsequently misread a situation. Last weekend we took a trip to Snowshoe Mountain Resort to escape the heat for a few days.
Our youngest daughter went into the lakeside bathroom to change into her swimsuit. I was a few steps behind her and told her I’d be there in a minute to collect her clothing.
I entered the 3-stall restroom and called her name. When she answered, I went to the 1st stall, knelt in front of it, and placed my hand under the door. I then instructed, “Give me your clothes, honey,” as I wiggled my fingers under the stall door.
When she didn’t place anything in my hand, I repeated the command and hand gesture.
That’s when I heard 2 voices nearly simultaneously. The first came from the stall I was kneeling in front of. An unfamiliar voice from behind the door spoke, “You’ve got the wrong stall.”
The 2nd was our youngest Savage’s voice coming from 2 doors down from where I knelt. She helpfully pointed out, “Mom, I’m over here. See my shoes.”
Horrified, I uttered my apologies to the teen girl behind door No. 1 and quickly walked to door No. 3, where in fact, I saw a pair of shoes I recognized.
They say you should always look before you leap. It’s now clear to me that this advice doesn’t just apply to making important life decisions. These past weeks have taught me that it’s just as important to look closely before leaping, or kneeling, to conclusions.
