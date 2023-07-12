Betty Racey

Vacation Bible School is underway this week at Bethel Baptist Church nightly at 6:30, and Kirby Assembly of God Church had a wonderful week of Bible School the last week in June.

Several folks from the Bethel Baptist Church enjoyed the Sight and Sound Theatre in Pennsylvania, seeing “MOSES” and then enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.

