Vacation Bible School is underway this week at Bethel Baptist Church nightly at 6:30, and Kirby Assembly of God Church had a wonderful week of Bible School the last week in June.
Several folks from the Bethel Baptist Church enjoyed the Sight and Sound Theatre in Pennsylvania, seeing “MOSES” and then enjoying dinner at a local restaurant.
Dwight Racey has enjoyed the following company: Wylie Hipkiss, Emily Warner and friend Rod Bowman, Marcia Ferell and neighbors Ben and his wife.
Dwight and Wylie Hipkiss also visited with Jack Pyles.
Prayers and special thoughts are with Francis Davis a patient in Winchester hospital.
Happy Birthday to Caleb Reynolds on his third birthday. He got to celebrate it with his grandparents, Cinda and Rod Bowman.
Belated wishes go out to Mrs. Judy Cox on her special day, July 6. And she is blessed to be able to celebrate with three of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Berkeley, all having birthdays within 10 days of her – so Happy Birthday to Molly, Grant and Wesley also.
Also want to send special birthday wishes to Daphyne Bean on July 14 and to Mrs. Diana Hott on the 8th. And on July 5, Mrs. Mary Lou Howard of Hayfield, Virginia, celebrated her 85th birthday. And she still is busy blessing folks with her accordion music and ministering in church services.
Special anniversary wishes sent to Rodger and Cindy Twigg on the 8th, Terry and Alanna Funk on the 7th, and Rod and Cinda Bowman on the 6th.
Plan to get out and visit some different areas of Hampshire County this weekend – 15th &16th as so many are participating in the second Hampshire County Farm Crawl.
Here in our little corner next to Hardy County, we have several places to visit and don’t want to miss. The Broom Barn off Grassy Lick Road on Clay Lick Road and all the wonderful work put into making our sweep-up’s easier. On up Grassy Lick, stop by and visit the beautiful view of the Farm of J.R. and Kate Nazlerod.
Back to Horn Camp – don’t miss out on a stop with Eric Hott and the wonderful chocolates and his farm fresh garden produce; next Down Town Horn Camp and a visit to the vintage granary and farm tools of days gone by and the one-room school house/museum. Have a cup of freshly made lemonade before going on the Briar Lick Road to visit all the farm animals at the Dollinger Farm.
