Colby Nichols 2022

What do you see when you look into a mirror? The most basic answer is yourself, or some may say a reflection. Others may go deeper into various answers about yourself or life. For the past couple days, I have been thinking about the word “reflect” and how vital this topic is for believers in the Faith. 

As I usually do when I start thinking about words and writing for this column, I went to the Merriam Dictionary online to check the definition before I start going into the discussion/column writing for the week. I honestly never quite know what I am going to find/learn when I start to dig deeper into the subject. This week started with an English lesson. Please stay with me, because I hope to bring it all together by the end.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.