What do you see when you look into a mirror? The most basic answer is yourself, or some may say a reflection. Others may go deeper into various answers about yourself or life. For the past couple days, I have been thinking about the word “reflect” and how vital this topic is for believers in the Faith.
As I usually do when I start thinking about words and writing for this column, I went to the Merriam Dictionary online to check the definition before I start going into the discussion/column writing for the week. I honestly never quite know what I am going to find/learn when I start to dig deeper into the subject. This week started with an English lesson. Please stay with me, because I hope to bring it all together by the end.
When I say “English lesson,” I mean I had to look deeper into the definition of the actual word before I could honestly discuss anything related to it. I don’t quite remember who instilled this into me at an early age, but I am sure I can thank one of my English teachers, Mrs. Broderick or Mrs. Staub. To me, these two individuals stand out because of their care and concern for their students, but also their care and concern for the subject they tried to instill. To understand the content/words is vital if you choose to talk about it.
Back to the English lesson. When I looked up the word “reflect,” I came across the heading “transitive” and “intransitive.” Guess what I had to do? You’re right; I had to look up the definitions of each of these terms. I hope now you can see why I say “English lesson.”
A transitive verb needs to transfer its action from the subject to the direct object. So to use the word “reflect” as a transitive verb means something like this, “A mirror reflects light.” To use reflect as an intransitive verb, you don’t need an object to transfer its meaning such as, “to throw back light or to think quietly or calmly.”
To go a little deeper, doesn’t this way of describing the simple term “reflect” describe most people? Some will give the basic definition, while others will go “transitive” on you and go deeper. When you ask the question about what do you see when you look into the mirror, some will simply say themselves, which is correct. Others may say deep things about something inside themselves that could relate to character, which is also correct.
One could be said to be a surface answer while the other could be said to be introspective.
What I have found often in life is that the one type of thinker has issues with the other type. Even though both types are correct with their way of thinking and seeing, the ones who go deeper are sometimes misunderstood by the ones who don’t.
Can you guess which type I am?!
As I mentioned, both answers are correct, but I believe you need both thought processes as you go down this road of life. Sometimes you need just the basic/simple answer, while other times you need the deeper, introspective thought process to discover things that you may not have known. Whichever group you fall into with this description of the simple term “reflect,” remember both sides are correct. Both sides can stand with their heads upright because both are right. Don’t be so hard on the other side.
The Bible says in Proverbs 27:19 (NKJV) “As in water face reflects face, So a man’s heart reveals the man.”
Can you see how Solomon used both ways of thinking here? One helps to understand the other. I can see the simple reflection in the water but now I can see how the person is a reflection of the heart. Now, in closing, go to a mirror and see what you can see. What are others seeing as our life is a mirror? We are called to reflect His light in this dark world. Trust me, others see what is inside because it is coming out. Reflect HIM.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
